Brawl at South Dunedin charging station

Things got heated at an electric vehicle charging station outside The Warehouse in South Dunedin yesterday, when a Tesla driver allegedly became abusive to others in the area.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said a Warehouse staff member called police about 5.40pm when the fight started to escalate.

‘‘The Warehouse reported six people fighting over the charging station.’’

It was alleged the driver of the white Tesla was intoxicated.

Sgt Lee said all the people involved in the incident were gone by the time police arrived, so it was not known what sparked the argument, or what the argument was about.

He said the vehicle was registered to a company and police inquiries were continuing.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz