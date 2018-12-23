Brighton woman embraces life (and goose)

Robyn McLeod is looking forward to enjoying Christmas with family, friends, and pets at home. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Relaxation on Christmas Day afternoon for Dunedin woman Robyn McLeod will include swinging in a hammock with a gin and tonic, a book, and an unusual pet.

"One of my favourite things to do is to sling a hammock under the trees and lie in it reading a book - and my pet goose, Loretta, loves it too,'' she said.

Ms McLeod, who appeared in The Star in June to share her story and highlight the issue of bowel cancer, is looking forward to a peaceful Christmas.

Suffice to say, goose will not be on the menu when Ms McLeod (57) gathers with family and friends around the table for a traditional Christmas lunch.

"We like to have turkey with all the trimmings for Christmas dinner at home in Brighton, looking out over the ocean.''

After undergoing urgent surgery for bowel cancer three and a-half years ago, the mother of two continues to maintain good health and a positive attitude.

"Something that I have been working on this year is to shelve the fear. It is very easy to see every twinge as a threat,'' she said.

"There is no point in fighting for your life if you are going to live it in fear.

"The best thing to do is to embrace life and get on with it.''

Alongside working for Dunedin City Council, Ms McLeod spends many hours as part of the Star Regent 24-Hour Book Sale book sorting team.

For an avid reader, being surrounded by so many books is both a joy and a constant temptation, so her book collection grows apace.

