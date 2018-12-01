Broadcaster touched the lives of many

Neil Collins does his final broadcast for Radio Dunedin in 2015. Photos: ODT Files

Neil Collins spent more than half a century in radio and 22 years as a local politician in a career that touched the lives of many.

That career included plenty of brushes with fame; Mr Collins would be one of few in the city to be able to say they had interviewed The Beatles or partied with the Rolling Stones.

It netted him everything from radio awards to higher honours.

Mr Collins died aged 77 on November 19 after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia just three weeks before.

He was remembered at a funeral this week as a man with an engaging sense of humour, a strong sense of civic duty, and a courteous and gentlemanly approach.

Mr Collins was one of a family of eight children. Born in Dunedin on March 5, 1941, and schooled at Christian Brothers, he began his radio career as a 17-year-old volunteer announcer on private radio station 4XD.

He joined the New Zealand Broadcasting Association in 1972, working at 4ZB as promotions and publicity manager, as well as an on-air presenter.

Neil Collins interviewing Miss New Zealand contestants in the 1980s. Photos: ODT

He left to spearhead the set-up of Radio Dunedin in 1990, and was the station’s morning host until his retirement in 2015.

Along the way he was involved in 16 radiothons and eight telethons, and was compere of two Miss New Zealand shows screened live on television.

He also compered nationwide tours by international artists, and met, interviewed or worked with numerous celebrities and politicians. Those include everyone from jazz man Louis Armstrong to Sir Edmund Hillary, and every New Zealand prime minister since 1974.

He was awarded a Queen’s Service Medal in 1990 for community services, and was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2009 for his services to broadcasting, local government and the community.

He was elected to the Dunedin City Council in 1989, and served as a councillor from 1989 to 1998 and from 2000 till his retirement from the council in 2013.

Mr Collins’ funeral at the Glenroy Auditorium was packed, and the tributes came from voices well known to many New Zealanders.

Neil Collins interviewing Beatles drummer Ringo Starr in the City Hotel in 1964.

Sports broadcaster John McBeth officiated, and there were tributes from fellow broadcasters and former mayors.

Performer Eddie Low sang The Twelfth of Never, which Mr Collins specifically requested for his funeral.

Mr McBeth said Mr Collins worked for a lighting company and a record shop — he left school at 15 — but "always hankered for the limelight".

He got that opportunity when he took over a country music show on 4XD in Rattray St.

Mr Collins had an impish sense of humour and " a way with women".

"He did his best, he achieved, he worked hard and he loved life."

Mr McBeth told of the time Mr Collins, with three others, impersonated The Beatles during their visit to Dunedin in 1964, allowing the band to leave a hotel blocked by fans.

"That was a story that went international. It was a huge story everywhere."

Mayor Dave Cull said in a recorded message most Dunedin residents interacted with Mr Collins in one way or another.

As a councillor, he always treated others with respect and courtesy, even when he held a view "diametrically opposed to yours".

In the early 1990s, Mr Collins had been raising residents’ concerns about bad smells from the Tahuna wastewater treatment plant, when he "let off a stink bomb" at the council, planning to follow that up with an impassioned speech.

Neil Collins meeting the Rolling Stones in Dunedin’s City Hotel in 1965.

"Unfortunately, the plan backfired when the meeting chair, suspecting a gas leak, ordered the evacuation of the chambers."

It was only in 2013 "Neil owned up to that one".

Former Mayor Peter Chin said councillors and staff had described Mr Collins to him as "popular; nice to people; respectful; a good man; a gentleman; a free spirit; open-minded and proud of Dunedin".

He also "liked to flatter the ladies".

His radio talkback work allowed him to explain council processes to the public.

"I am sure it not only helped his election chances, but also helped the council’s public relations."

Mr Chin said Mr Collins could "stand proud" for pushing through a policy to provide free parking for over-75s.

He was also one of 10 councillors who voted to support Forsyth Barr Stadium at a crucial debate in 2009 "after years of passionate, divisive controversy".

Five voted against.

"I know that he was proud of, and relieved, at that decision, as were the other nine of us."

Mr Chin said there now seemed to be "universal agreement" it was the right decision.

Broadcaster and columnist Jim Sullivan said Mr Collins’ 60 years of broadcasting on air was "an extraordinary performance".

He was "a great raconteur" with a reserve of great stories.

Promoter Dennis Brown said Mr Collins was "always just such a joy to be around".

"He could be down about something or other, but not for long. He would bounce back, and he had such a wonderful sense of humour."

Mr Collins’ reach into politics and entertainment was clearly made apparent during messages to the funeral near the end of the service.

One message came from Hank Marvin, the lead guitarist for the Cliff Richard’s backing band The Shadows.

The other message described the late radio broadcaster as "one of the old school who was always courteous and fair" in his dealings.

The latter message came from former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark.

Mr Collins is survived by sons Kris and Mason.

— David Loughrey