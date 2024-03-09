Building hit during two-car collision

The front door of Zentech in Frederick St was damaged after a crash between two vehicles. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Staff at a Dunedin business had an unwelcome start to their day yesterday when they found a car smashed up against their shopfront.

At 6.30am, emergency services were called to a two-car crash on the corner of Frederick and Harrow Sts.

One vehicle ended up pressed against the front of the Zentech building.

An employee of the company said the door to the building was damaged.

"We were worried the roof was going to come down. They are also very lucky they did not hit the pole outside."

The employee said there had been quite a few crashes at the intersection due to visibility issues.

To see out into the intersection, motorists needed to "poke their heads out" to see around parked cars on the street, the employee said.

"There are quite a few crashes, but they don’t usually end up in our front door.

"We have a stop sign here, so it’s always someone’s fault."

Nobody was sure how the car ended up at the the shop’s front door.

"There were two cars, one truck in Frederick St, and another car by the kerb on Harrow St, somehow, and I don’t really know how, the car went from Harrow St and into the front door.

"There were two passengers in each car. Luckily, everyone was fine."

A police spokesman said the road was blocked at the time but was cleared a short time later.

Inquiries were ongoing.

