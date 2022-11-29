Buildings glow for violence against women campaign

Bathed in an orange glow yesterday morning is the Otago Boys’ High School. PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

If you are wondering why buildings around Dunedin are illuminated in orange lately, rest-assured there is a good reason for it.

Toitu Otago Settlers Museum.

The Otago Museum, Toitu Otago Settlers Museum and Otago Boys’ High School have been lit up orange throughout the night since Friday.

Zonta Club of Metropolitan Dunedin Lynette Grave said orange was the colour representing International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, which was observed on November 25.

It marks the start of 16 days of activism, which is how long the lights will be orange.

People often looked up at the floodlights around town and did not know what they were representing, so she hoped having a series of orange around the city would inspire people to look into it and learn about the issue.

It also served as a way to remind women that violence was not acceptable and they could seek help.

The Otago Museum.

Zonta is an international service working to improve the lives of women.

Other Zonta clubs around the country would also be organising orange lights and wearing the colour throughout the period, she said.

