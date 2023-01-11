Bus slide stalls sightseeing trip

About 30 passengers on a sightseeing trip had an unexpected stop when their bus slid in slippery conditions in the Dunedin suburb of Waverley today.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to the incident in Doon St about 2.30pm.

Ritchies Coachlines Dunedin depot manager Greg Cox said one of their buses on a sightseeing trip slid sideways in the wet conditions, remaining on the road but coming to a stop "just touching a fence".

‘‘It wasn’t possible for the driver to get traction in the wet conditions and continue the trip so we sent another bus to transfer the passengers,’’ Mr Cox said.

"No one was hurt and there was no bus damage but [there was] some inconvenience to other motorists with the bus on the road.

"We’ll keep looking into what happened but from initial enquiries the weather has been the issue here," Mr Cox said.

Police were involved with traffic management for a time following the incident.