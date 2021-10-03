Bus stops may be bypassed

A bus stop outside Knox Church is one of three that Dunedin Tramways Union may consider not stopping at if work is not undertaken to improve them.PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Dunedin Tramways Union is considering bypassing some bus stops if work is not done to make them easier to access.

Communication delegate Steve Hansford said many bus stops in Dunedin did not comply with NZ Transport Agency standards.

‘‘They are too short, they don’t have enough egress, they don’t have enough entry angles.’’

In particular the union was concerned about three bus stops recently altered.

This included the bus stop on the corner of Moreau and Bellona Sts, in St Kilda, which had an insufficient entry taper making it difficult for bus drivers to pull in to pick up and drop off passengers.

The same issue was at the bus stop in front of Knox Church on George St, heading north.

‘‘The bus stop is 8m, and the bus is 8m,’’ Mr Hansford said.

The union was also concerned about a bus stop on North Rd that was relocated from in front of the SPCA op shop to in front of Filadelfio’s Pizza.

The issue was the veranda of the pizza restaurant.

‘‘It is becoming clear that the lower-height buses substituted on Route 8 are still able to hit the veranda. Drivers are parking far from the kerb, blocking the traffic lane and making it unsafe or difficult for disabled or elderly passengers to get on or off the bus.’’

The union is asking the council to remedy these stops, otherwise they might not be able to pick up or drop off passengers at these sites once the city moves to Covid-19 Alert Level 1, Mr Hansford said.

Dunedin City Council transport group manager Jeanine Benson said the council was aware of some limitations with all three of the bus stops.

Options were already being considered for the kerb at the North Rd stop to make it easier for buses to access the stop.

The DCC was planning minor changes to the stop at Moreau and Bellona Sts which was likely to involve moving the bus stop sign, and potentially other changes to road markings, to create more room and help buses access the stop.

Final decisions on the work would be made in collaboration with the Otago Regional Council.

The Knox Church bus stop had recently been re-surfaced and re-marked within the existing layout, which had been in operation for years.

Any further proposed changes needed to be considered through the appropriate regulatory process, which could take time, and those relating to safety issues were given a higher priority than other changes, Ms Benson said.

Otago Regional Council transport manager Garry Maloney said the council worked with the Dunedin City Council on co-ordinating bus stops and shelters used in the public transport network.

‘‘It’s important that buses can pick up and drop off passengers safely and without interrupting traffic.

‘‘We are aware of the concerns the Tramways Union has raised with certain stops and are in touch with DCC on possible solutions.’’