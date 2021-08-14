Cadbury silos coming down

The dismantling of the Cadbury silos has begun in Dunedin this morning.

The silos have stood for 30 years, towering over Castle St (State Highway 1).

The dismantling is part of the clearance of the the former Cadbury site, being done to make way for the city’s new hospital.

The plan was for each of the two silos to be cut into three sections, a Dunedin Hospital project spokeswoman said earlier this week.

The lift of the top of the first silo happened just after 7am and the second lift was completed by 8.30am.

A small group of construction workers was watching the operation.

If the weather held and conditions remained agreeable, the dismantling of the first silo would continue on Tuesday, the spokeswoman said.

Due to the use of the large crane on site for the removal of the 28m silos, wind would b the greatest concern for demolition crews, she said.

The silos, or "Burley bins", were built in the late 1950s and early 1960s. They were the brainchild of engineer Victor Burley, who was on the Cadbury Fry Pascall board.

In order to make way for the construction of Countdown Dunedin Central, they were moved to their present location in 1991.