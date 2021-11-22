Monday, 22 November 2021

$25,000 for anxiety research

    By John Lewis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Campus

    Dr Olivia Harrison has won a 2021 L'Oreal/UNESCO For Women in Science fellowship. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Dr Olivia Harrison has won a 2021 L'Oreal/UNESCO For Women in Science fellowship. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Continuing her recent awards sweep, University of Otago psychology researcher Dr Olivia Harrison has been awarded a 2021 L’Oreal/Unesco Fellowship for women in science.

    It comes hot on the heels of her being named a Rutherford Discovery research fellow late last month.

    Both fellowships are for her research into the way we perceive symptoms of anxiety and how they can influence our mental state.

    The L’Oreal/Unesco Fellowship recognises the achievements of exceptional early-career female scientists, to highlight the critical importance of ensuring a greater participation of women in science from a young age.

    Just 28% of researchers are women, and less than 20% make up the most senior leadership positions.

    Dr Harrison was delighted to receive $25,000 as part of the fellowship, to support her ground-breaking studies.

    She said anxiety was one of the most prevalent mental health conditions, especially at the moment with the stress caused by the Covid pandemic.

    "The research looks at how the symptoms of anxiety — such as a racing heart, sweaty palms and fast breathing — can feed back and possibly start a negative spiral of emotions, creating even more anxiety."

    The study found people who had higher levels of anxiety had altered perceptions of their breathing, compared with people with lower anxiety, she said.

    "Anxiety is unique to every individual and needs to be treated as such.

    "The treatments that work well for some people do not work for everyone.

    "Understanding your own personality may help provide insight into how and why we worry, and which strategies might help us best manage both our thoughts and symptoms."

    While her research to date has focused on the way the brain processes breathing perceptions, and how this might be changed with greater levels of anxiety, her upcoming studies will look at how treatments such as exercise and anxiety medication may help improve symptom perception.

    It was hoped the knowledge would help create innovative and tailored treatment plans for individuals in the future, she said.

    john.lewis@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter