University of Otago graduands, 1pm ceremony

Hundreds of people will graduate from the University of Otago in two ceremonies today. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

DEGREES TO BE CONFERRED AND DIPLOMAS TO BE AWARDED IN PERSON

At a ceremony in the Dunedin Town Hall starting at 1pm today, 298 people will graduate in person from the University of Otago with qualifications in a wide range of subjects, including philosophy, arts, music, commerce, teaching and science. A further 104 will graduate in absentia.

Doctor of Philosophy

Joseph Patrick Burke V, Anita Michelle Clarke, Deirdre Joan Cooper (nee Duncan), Kevin Alan Fletcher, Kai Li, Rochelle Louise Mackintosh, Phra Akbordin Rattana, Timothy David Andrew Stanton, Soovendran Varadarajan.

Doctor of Musical Arts

Anna May Leese: Performance.

Master of Arts

Jason William Arnold: Geography, with distinction.

Master of Arts (Thesis) and Postgraduate Diploma in Clinical Psychology

Asher Katene: Master of Arts (Thesis): Psychology, with distinction.

Master of Arts (Thesis)

Niall Kemnitz Campbell: Gender Studies, with distinction, Jacob Malcolm Cone: English, with distinction, Jordan Elle Dougherty: Sociology, with distinction, Kelly Jean Hocking: Theatre Studies, with distinction, Kenneth Pari Miamba: Anthropology, with distinction, Raewyn Joy Stedman: Theology, with distinction.

Master of Arts (Coursework)

Lingling Hu: Communication Studies, with credit, Gregory Aaron Smith: Religious Studies, with distinction.

Bachelor of Arts with honours and Bachelor of Arts

Maxwell Oliver Robertson Parkes: Bachelor of Arts with honours: English, first class.

Bachelor of Arts with honours and Bachelor of Arts and Science

Lauren Frances Forbes: Bachelor of Arts with honours: Anthropology, first class.

Bachelor of Arts with honours

William Alexander Henderson Biss: Sociology, first class, Bradley Keith McDonald: Anthropology, first class, Caelin Amber Rooney: Anthropology, first class, Rosa Maria Speer: History, first class, Anna Magdalena Louise van Os: Japanese, first class.

Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Music

Hunter John Davidson: Bachelor of Music (endorsed in Performance).

Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Performing Arts

Ella Laura Ruddle.

Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Commerce

Lydia Pamela Maclean, Hamish Allan Trethewey.

Bachelor of Arts and Diploma in Language

Sarah Pearl Hurdle: Diploma in Language (endorsed in Spanish).

Bachelor of Arts and Diploma for Graduates

Jessica Katherine Dolman: Diploma for Graduates (endorsed in Marketing), Liam Thomas O’Duffy: Diploma for Graduates (endorsed in Criminology), Hannah Lauren South: Diploma for Graduates (endorsed in Marketing).

Bachelor of Art

Maleah Olive Catherine Abbott-Newland, Suha Amer Abdulridha, Ruby Caitlin Andrews, Sophie Kate Baron, Cayle Leslie Margaret Bird, Amelia Thomson Blackler, Theo Robert Johnson Bodkin, Morgan Grace Boivin-Edwards, Caitlin Annette Bourne, Jenna Nicole Bowie, Henry James Briscoe, Alexander Murray Brown, Ashleigh Bruce, Eva May Brunel, Lukas John Cameron, Jack Floyd Campbell, Kelly Amy Cho, George Scott Broome Clark, Caleb Dallas Collier, Danielle Grace Curran, Madison April Dalrymple, Brodie Tokipounamu Devon, Melissa Jane Dixon, Callum Paul Donaldson, Samuel Lou Dorne-Cumming, Angus Duncan, Jack Stephen MacLeod Elliott, Benjamin Jeffrey English, Julia Johanna Delia English, Caitlin Alex Evans, Nicole Tania Feltham, Ruby Banks Finlay, Sam David Flanagan, Isabel Layn Flett, Harriet Rosa Fleury, Sean Alexander Ford, Whakaahurangi Miria Matariki Gallagher, Holly Mary Green, Sakura Cassandra Gregory, Tessa Marijke Gribben, Benedict Peter Guilford, Jonathan Malcolm Handy, Ella Caitlin Hansen, Laura Carole Hardy, Clare Hart Ferrari, Maya Alexandra Hatchwell, Gabriella Pearl Hay, Robbie John Heller, Ryan Cody Hiko, Mia Grace Hollingworth, Jessica Claire Rayner Hughes, Rosa Elizabeth Harvey Hutchison, Nicole Caitlin Hutton-Smith, Killarney von Bratt Jones, Francesca Madalitso Katemba, Alexander Paul Kendall, Rohan May Knap, Lauren Elizabeth Krushka, Sydelle Rae Langis, Alexandra Elizabeth Le Quesne, Amellia Rose Lindsay, Cadi Arnica Rose Lindsay, Emily Joan Link, Chelsea Grace Livingstone, Corey Andrews Long, Phaedra Ada Love, Zoe Mary Judy Mace, Lily Grace Marshall, Gemma Maree McAllister, Milo William McBride, Molly Rose McDowall, Anna Scarlett McGuinness McMillan, Kate Ella McNaughton, Stella Grace McRae, Trelise Jade Michalick, Bethany Kate Middleton, Leah Nahama Mitchell, Olivia Florence Moody, Olivia Monica Morphew, Cate Page Moyle, Ella Therese Muirhead, Brooke Valerie Muirsmeath, Lily Fay Munro, Kantaro Nagata, Tessa Suzanne Nettlingham, Maya J Nicol, Meg Sue O’Connor, Kaia Tenzin Robinson Patton, Sequloa Roze Reremoana Rongen Perkins, Anahera Grace Pohe, Scarlett Mikolaj Pozniak, Timothy Jacob Robert Pringle, Buddy George Rich, Sylvie Anne Robbins, James Andrew Robinson, Joel David Robson, Ella Grace Rongen, Sophie Jean Ruffell, Luca Hans Sampson Schulz, Niamh Isabella Connelly Scully, Katie Rose Sisam, Antony John Skyrme, India Ella Stewart-Withers, Adam Michael Stitely, Briar Rachael Summerhays, Aliyah Precious Trudy Tautuhi-Fraser, Anna Emily Thomas, Katherine May Thompson, Frances Grace Upton, Sharise Louise Villoen, Anija Marija Vodanovich, Stamati Theodore Madison Vournelis, Max Jason Leaf Williamson, Elijah Grey Winters, Sophie Amie Woodham, Alexandra Louise Wotton, Joshua Daniel Wynne.

Master of Archaeological Practice

Natarsha Marie Tibbles, with credit.

Master of International Studies

Luke Ciaran Brannigan, with credit, Myah Gill Jones, with distinction, Anna Katherine Russell, with distinction, Jack William Paul Smith, with distinction.

Master of Planning

Rowena Francisco Arce, with credit, Laura Holly Hamilton, with distinction.

Bachelor of Music and Bachelor of Science

Samuel John Hao-Xiang Yip Merton: Bachelor of Music (endorsed in Performance).

Bachelor of Music

Daniel John Hill (endorsed in Composition and Music Production), Scott Ke (endorsed in Performance and Music Production).

Bachelor of Performing Arts

Kareena Rose Carole Dunlop.

Master of Social Work

Veronique Lyndsay Shields, with distinction.

Bachelor of Social Work

Claudia-Rose Padmini MacInnes.

Bachelor of Theology with honours

Kerry Jane Francis: Pastoral Studies, first class.

Bachelor of Theology

Ieremia Amani Amituana’i (endorsed in Pastoral Studies), Susan Margaret Genner.

Master of Indigenous Studies

Iunisi Talave Moe Loto Ki Velata Finau, with credit.

Master of Teaching and Learning

Rhian Gina Aitken (endorsed in Primary Education), with distinction, Thomas Jack McGrath Atwill (endorsed in Secondary Education), with distinction, Zharna Jayne Beattie (endorsed in Secondary Education), with credit, Victoria Jane Bell (endorsed in Secondary Education), with credit, Lydia Rose Bernard (endorsed in Primary Education), with distinction, Leon Rapana Bode (endorsed in Secondary Education), with distinction, Renée Aaliyah Brookland (endorsed in Secondary Education), with distinction, Tenaya Hera-Maree Brown (endorsed in Primary Education), with credit, Madison Paige Campbell (endorsed in Secondary Education), with credit, Hania Joy Coll (endorsed in Secondary Education), with distinction, Claudia Grace Cooke (endorsed in Secondary Education), with distinction, Sarah Johnita Jean Cooksley (endorsed in Secondary Education), with distinction, Jessica Leigh Curline (endorsed in Secondary Education), with credit, Bridget Olive Dalley (endorsed in Secondary Education), with credit, Will Flett Dolan Davenport (endorsed in Secondary Education), with distinction, Bart Degreef (endorsed in Secondary Education), with distinction, Hamish James Dudley (endorsed in Secondary Education), with distinction, Laura Moana Dunshea (endorsed in Secondary Education), with distinction, Temiko Luca Esser von Enckevort (endorsed in Secondary Education), with distinction, Pita Shoki Fincham (endorsed in Secondary Education), Ruby Goldsmid Rowen Franks (endorsed in Secondary Education), with distinction, Elijah Urbano Gepiga (endorsed in Secondary Education), with credit, Clara Catalina Gianos (endorsed in Primary Education), with credit, Abby Renee Grech (endorsed in Secondary Education), with distinction, Olivia Guildford (endorsed in Secondary Education), with distinction, Hollie Grace Guyton (endorsed in Secondary Education), with distinction, Chloe Louise Hawthorn (endorsed in Secondary Education), with distinction, Zachary Jakob Henry (endorsed in Secondary Education), Tessa Kathleen Jenkins (endorsed in Secondary Education), with credit, Kenzie Margaret Elizabeth Jinx (endorsed in Secondary Education), with distinction, Amy Aleishi Jones (endorsed in Primary Education), with distinction, Reuben Bennett Te Koha Kelly (endorsed in Secondary Education), with distinction, Beatrice Jane Lee (endorsed in Primary Education), with distinction, Xiaoyu Liu (endorsed in Early Childhood Education), with credit, Tara Cathryn Lockhart (endorsed in Secondary Education), with distinction, Benjamin Radcliffe Madden (endorsed in Primary Education), with distinction, Miracle Malu (endorsed in Secondary Education), with credit, Lucy Mavis Mano (endorsed in Secondary Education), with credit, Alexander Peter Martyn (endorsed in Secondary Education), with distinction, Emily Allyssa McCoy (endorsed in Secondary Education), with distinction, Harris Campbell McDonald (endorsed in Secondary Education), with distinction, Madison Annah McKillop (endorsed in Secondary Education), with credit, Eliza Alexandra McMillan (endorsed in Secondary Education), Henry Edward McQuaid (endorsed in Secondary Education), with distinction, Benjamin George Mills(endorsed in Secondary Education), with credit, Noor Hazem Mohammed (endorsed in Secondary Education), with distinction, Kayla Jane Muirhead (endorsed in Secondary Education), with distinction, Fraser William Mundie (endorsed in Primary Education), with distinction, Alexandra Marion Newton (endorsed in Primary Education), with distinction, Scott Benjimne Opetaia (endorsed in Primary Education), Sophie May Palmer (endorsed in Primary Education), with distinction, Joseph Kenton Parkes(endorsed in Primary Education), with credit, Samuel Harry Paterson (endorsed in Secondary Education), Annabelle Leila Claire Philps (endorsed in Secondary Education), with distinction, Duncan James Robertson (endorsed in Secondary Education), with distinction, Kelly Emma Robertson (endorsed in Primary Education), with distinction, Charlotte Patricia Sherriff (endorsed in Secondary Education), with distinction, Gabriella Dana Smith (endorsed in Secondary Education), with distinction, Claudia Emily Sole (endorsed in Primary Education), with distinction, Jack Craig Souness(endorsed in Secondary Education), with credit, Michael Faamaile Tanuvasa Kelemete (endorsed in Secondary Education), Milli Rose Taylor (endorsed in Early Childhood Education), with distinction, Phoebe Victoria Stanzie Turner (endorsed in Primary Education), Gracie Morrison Vaafusuaga (endorsed in Secondary Education), with distinction, Ruby Rose Walton (endorsed in Secondary Education), with distinction, Qing Wang (endorsed in Early Childhood Education), Nell Anne Watherston (endorsed in Secondary Education), with credit, Stacey Mae Wilkey (endorsed in Primary Education), with distinction, Fiona Jean Wilkinson (endorsed in Primary Education), with distinction, Wenxin Xing (endorsed in Early Childhood Education), with distinction, Ruyi Xu (endorsed in Early Childhood Education), with distinction, Shirong Yang (endorsed in Early Childhood Education), with credit, Zeyu Zhang (endorsed in Early Childhood Education), Qimin Zhao (endorsed in Early Childhood Education).

Bachelor of Teaching

Evangeline Catherine Dore (endorsed in Primary Education).

Master of Education and Learning

Sam Olivia Coutts, with credit, Olivia Jane Wheeler, with distinction.

Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Arts

Bede William David Brown, Cody David Haitana, David James Robert Jones, Miricara Georgia Kawe, Tahir Singh.

Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Commerce

Monique Brooke Gordon, Samuel James Paviour-Smith.

Bachelor of Science

Barnaby Thomas Clegg-Shaw, William Campbell Griffiths, Natalya Marie Holmes.

Bachelor of Commerce

Jasmine Hope Broughton, Timothy Steven Leslie Ding, Ngoc Quynh Nga Le, Maisie Annabel McGregor.

Master of Business Data Science

Suganya Ganesan, with distinction, Anamika Ghosh, with distinction, Gift Hove, with credit, Vinanta Lestari Kamdono, with distinction, Dhanaraj Rajasekaran, with distinction.

Master of Finance

Nikhil Suraj Sharma, with credit, Samuel William Wallace, with distinction.

Master of International Business

Yen-Hsi Liu, with credit, Ruiqi Lu, with credit, Xiaojuan Nan, with credit, Qinyuan Wang, with credit.

Master of Marketing

Aditya Ayoor, with credit, Oliver Henry Rivers Matthews, with distinction, Oliver Simon Fairmaid Niblock, with credit, Carter Matthew Roderick, with distinction.

Master of Sustainable Business

Renny, with distinction, Le Thanh Son Tran, with distinction.

Master of Tourism

Lufan Zhang, with credit.

Master of General Practice

Emma Joy Boddington, with distinction.

Bachelor of Arts and Science

Finlay Thomas Anderson, Tai Isaac Benjamin Davies, Hannah Georgia Gladys Davis, Bede Padraig Bill Colman Dodd-Edgar, Aliya Marie Mottus, Caitlin Joan Munro, Charlotte Isabel Osmaston, Lily Judith Sarfati Robinson, Stella Margaret Shaw, Maximus Simes Foster, Rebecca Lee Small.

Bachelor of Commerce and Science

Georgie Rose Higham.

Master of Higher Education

David Gary Coburn, with distinction, Hanna-Sophia Olson (endorsed in Educational Technology), with distinction, Katheryn Margaret Pascoe, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Chaplaincy

David John Asbury, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Education and Learning

Gordon Peter Edwards, with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Science

Oliver John Sanders: Marine Science, with distinction.

Diploma for Graduates

Sian Elinor Boase (endorsed in History).

DEGREES TO BE CONFERRED AND DIPLOMAS TO BE AWARDED IN ABSENTIA

Doctor of Philosophy

Kakau Moe Loa Foliaki, Kahandagamage Anushka Sandhamalie Kahandagama, Karamea Moana Wright, Jung Seok Yu.

Master of Arts

Debora Louise Stoddart: Anthropology, with distinction.

Master of Arts (Thesis)

Sam Robertson Day: Philosophy, with distinction, Simone Marie Lelievre Ryan: Anthropology, with distinction.

Master of Arts (Coursework)

Annabelle Kate Johnston: Communication Studies, with distinction, Finnian Livingstone Stuart: English, with distinction.

Bachelor of Arts with honours

Madeline Georgia-Rose Barrett: Psychology, first class, Barney Peter Kevin Connolly: Anthropology, second class (Division I), Kaleb Ethan Donald: Classics, second class (Division I), Matthew Jeremy Hodge: Psychology, first class, Alice May Hodges: Classics, second class (Division I), Charlotte May Lainchbury: English, first class, Esprit Cecile Lee-Fairbrother: Psychology, first class, Imogen Erin Lynch: Anthropology, second class (Division I).

Bachelor of Arts

Joshua Argyle, Luka Barson-McLean, Cameron Keith Hansen Blyth, Mariella Louise Cowan, Mhairi-Bronte Duncan, Madeleine Iolanthe Rose Ellyett, Fletcher Theodore Thomas Fink, Rhiannon Sharman Free, Oliver Maximilian Haberstock, Kate Rebecca Haydon, Merlin Jack Spencer Herrick, Emma Christina Jacoba Hitman, Monica Karine Pastrana Holopainen, Arlo Felix James, Joshua Roy Jolly, Dane William Kirk, Riku Kitahara, Zoe Elizabeth Longmore, Padraig Bernard Arthur Madill, Isabella Luisa Marseglia, Kiera Adele McCarthy, Samuel Lincoln McLean, Ariella Rosenbaum-Raynish, Annabelle Grace Shirley Skinner Evers, Georgia Amariah Smith, Xaden William Thomas Stringer, Dane Tuialii, Isabella Saoirse Tyrrell, Bennett Cooper Kanalu Varney, Ruby May Nankivell Zwart.

Master of Archaeological Practice

Jovan Mark Andric, with distinction, Stella Mihitai August, with distinction, Wikitoria Theresa Moore, with distinction.

Master of International Studies

Tane Tlahui Gonzalez Boddy, with distinction.

Master of Peace and Conflict Studies

Megan Tara Levers, with distinction.

Bachelor of Music

Bryce Addison Williams(endorsed in Music Production).

Master of Theology

Julie Yvonne O’Toole, with distinction.

Master of Chaplaincy

Steven Wayne Elers, with credit.

Master of Indigenous Studies

Miriama Faapopole Matagi Tomasi, with credit.

Master of Teaching and Learning

Lan Nguyen Tuong Bui (endorsed in Secondary Education), with credit, Sherin Chacko (endorsed in Secondary Education), with credit, Suchao Chen (endorsed in Secondary Education), with credit, Ruth Minghui Huang (endorsed in Secondary Education), with distinction, Aparna Jayakumar (endorsed in Early Childhood Education), with credit, Christy Ana Nicholls(endorsed in Primary Education), with credit, Qin Wang (endorsed in Early Childhood Education), with credit, Jiawen Xu (endorsed in Primary Education), Shuyang Yan (endorsed in Primary Education), with credit, Jiaxu Zhang (endorsed in Early Childhood Education), with distinction.