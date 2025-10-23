Barker to drive uni plans for Lakes District

Prof Richard Barker. Photo: OTAGO UNIVERSITY

University of Otago vice-chancellor Grant Robertson has appointed Prof Richard Barker to drive the institution's ambitious plans in Queenstown and the Lakes District.

Prof Barker will step down from his current role as the pro-vice-chancellor (Sciences) at the end of the year to focus on implementing a permanent presence in the region.

Mr Robertson believes the time is right to have someone focused solely on the Queenstown Lakes District.

“The university has a long-standing relationship with the region.

‘‘Over the last year we have been developing that further, including through partnerships with technology companies and engagement with the wider community.

“This is a major strategic push for the University, and it needs dedicated leadership.

The university announced in October last year its intention to create a presence in Queenstown to drive the growth of the institution and the area, with a particular focus on creating a technology hub and centre for innovation.

Existing partnerships with organisations including Queenstown Resort College and Technology Queenstown, and executive education programmes, were bolstered in May when the university teamed up with global cybersecurity leader Palo Alto Networks. Further partnerships are expected to be announced in due course.

Prof Barker said the overall aim for Queenstown Lakes District was to respond to the needs of industry partners while advancing Otago University’s academic mission and strategic goals.

“The approach to strategy on this has been to identify the opportunity and then move forward rapidly to capitalise on the interest we have found from companies and the wider community. I’m excited to be the person that gets to take this to the next level.’’

Prof Barker joined Otago’s Department of Mathematics and Statistics in 1998, was appointed Professor of Statistics in 2007, and was Head of the Department from 2008 to 2016. He was appointed pro-vice-chancellor of the division in 2017.

“When I look at the division now, it is financially viable, it is in good heart, is made up of fantastic people, and delivers really high-quality science - I’m proud of that."

Mr Robertson thanked Prof Barker for his work.

“Richard has been a strong voice for the Sciences at the Senior Leadership table and has shown great skill in navigating the division through some challenging times.”

— Allied Media