Bonnets about graduating in style

Otago Polytechnic doctorate of professional practice graduand Claire Goode has her bonnet adjusted by diploma in design graduand and maker of the bonnet Katie Mangai. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Doing cartwheels or taking selfies while crossing the graduation stage are ways some graduands leave their mark.

But Otago Polytechnic graduate Katie Mangai, who will be conferred a graduate diploma in design (distinction) specialising in fashion, has left a more permanent mark.

She has created five beautiful blue bonnets which will be worn by recipients of Otago Polytechnic’s doctorate of professional practice, this year and at future graduations.

Despite this week’s Dunedin Town Hall graduation ceremonies being cancelled because of Covid-19 restrictions, she went to extra lengths to ensure others will be able able to celebrate their academic success in style.

Otago Polytechnic fashion head and millinery expert Prof Margo Barton fielded the initial request to design and produce the bonnets, but thought a student or graduate should be given the opportunity.

"Having completed the size-range patterns, I found I didn’t have time to progress them.

"I was well aware of Katie’s skills, so I suggested she take on the challenge," she said.

Ms Mangai jumped at the challenge and was honoured to be selected.

"There is symbolism in the regalia," Ms Mangai said.

"It’s about how we connect our personal achievements to other occasions and create a sense of personal history.

"Getting dressed up for something and putting on a costume has meaning for people.

"Graduating is definitely a significant achievement, so when Margo asked if I wanted to make the hats, I thought about how other students might want to get their photo taken in their regalia.

"And the fact these bonnets are for people who have completed doctorates ... well, they’ve done a lot of work to get there."

In the past year, Ms Mangai has developed Luni — a subscription rental service for maternity clothing.

She said it was inspired by the many pregnant women who experienced the challenge of maintaining a sense of self with clothing that reflected who they were.

Polytechnic chief executive Dr Megan Gibbons said Ms Mangai’s millinery efforts were yet another example of the support and kindness shown by students to others.

"She demonstrates the sense of community we hold dear. It’s all about supporting one another."

Ms Mangai is one of almost 4000 people who will graduate in absentia from Otago Polytechnic this weekend with a total of 3953 qualifications, ranging from level 2 certificates to level 10 doctorates.

