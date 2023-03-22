Caring professor awarded Ron Lister Chair

University of Otago’s Ron Lister Chair in geography Tracey Skelton. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Tracey Skelton has a knack for finding "invisible" people and bringing them out into the spotlight.

The geography professor has had a distinguished career around the world, ensuring those who are marginalised, vulnerable and discriminated against are made visible and included.

It is a valuable skill that has won her the University of Otago’s Ron Lister Chair in geography.

Prof Skelton, formerly of the National University of Singapore, said it was an honour to continue the late Mr Lister’s legacy.

"I consider Ron Lister to be an outstanding geographer, who was deeply committed to balancing both human and physical geography and was a genuine ambassador for the subject.

"His intellectual mission connects with my own determination to address inequalities, social injustice, positive recognition of diversity and a commitment to inclusion," she said.

During her career, she has held various research fellowships and visiting positions at universities in Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Nordic countries, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Her work has focused on issues related to young people, gender, sexualities, politics and urban studies, and she has published nearly 130 books or articles on the subjects.

In her new role at the University of Otago, she will take on key teaching responsibilities related to critical geographies and strengthen her already solid research base.

She planned to build synergies, make connections within the university and beyond and work to deepen and support the School of Geography’s existing strengths.

"I think the University of Otago, and particularly the School of Geography, are excellent spaces of initiatives, innovation and productive versatility.

"People really matter, the environment really matters, and hence we have to work to combine our expertise, skilfulness and efficacy to ensure that the land and people are protected and connected and that geography and learning are continued and supported."

Acting vice-chancellor Prof Helen Nicholson said she was pleased to have an academic of Prof Skelton’s calibre and experience taking up the role.

It would be of major benefit, not only to students and staff, but the wider community, she said.

