Inquest into student's death to be held in May

Sophia Crestani died at a student flat party in Dunedin in 2019. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The coronial inquest for a Dunedin teen who was killed in a pile-up at an overcrowded party will be heard in May.

Sophia Crestani, 19, died in the stairwell of a Dundas St flat in 2019, prompting calls for changes to the student drinking culture.

The Ministry of Justice today confirmed Coroner Heather McKenzie would hear five days of evidence at the Dunedin District Court, starting on May 27.

Such enquiries hear evidence from witnesses and seek to establish the cause and circumstances of death, as well as identifying ways in which to prevent similar deaths occurring again.

Last year, the University of Otago unveiled the Sophia Charter: “a shared commitment to the North Dunedin community.”

The charter incorporated a range of initiatives including informing students about party safety, as well as eduction about two-storey properties.

Ms Crestani’s parents Bede Crestani and Elspeth McMillan at the time said they believed the campaign was already sparking real change.