International students to bring back cosmopolitan buzz

File photo

After three years of declining numbers, international students are expected to start trickling back into study at the University of Otago earlier than expected, after the Government brought forward its staged border reopening to July 31 this year.

University international student director Jason Cushen said it was ‘‘very good news’’ and would give the university’s international students who were offshore at present a greater degree of confidence to make plans to return to Otago.

He said to date, the Government had announced four border exemptions for international students, and in total more than 260 students had been given approval to return to the University of Otago.

So far, a little more than 100 of these students had returned, and the remainder were expected back by September this year.

‘‘This announcement will result in our numbers of enrolled international students to start increasing again in 2023 after three years of decline.

‘‘Given visa processing requirements, I wouldn’t expect to see a large increase in numbers until next year.

‘‘I know I speak for all my colleagues and our domestic students in saying that in recent years, we have missed the vibrancy and energy that comes with having a significant international student cohort on campus.’’

Other universities around the country were breathing a collective sigh of relief along with their international students, following the announcement.

‘‘This announcement brings much-needed certainty for our existing and prospective international students after an anxious and stressful two years, stranded outside the country because of border restrictions,’’ Universities New Zealand Te Pokai Tara chief executive Chris Whelan said.

‘‘They can now be sure, Immigration New Zealand visa processing capacity permitting, that they will be in New Zealand and at their chosen university in time for the start of the 2023 academic year, and in some cases to study later in 2022.’’

Mr Whelan said universities were also pleased the Government’s simultaneous immigration rebalance announcement included the continuation of three-year post-study work rights for degree-qualified international graduates.

‘‘We would like to acknowledge too that the Government listened to the sector in setting the updated cost-of-living funds required by international students at $20,000 a year, rather than any higher, which would have been difficult for students.’’

- john.lewis@odt.co.nz