New Polytechnic leadership roles filled

Jason Tibble and Megan Potiki have joined the Otago Polytechnic’s te kahui manukura executive leadership team. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Otago Polytechnic has filled two new executive leadership roles.

Megan Potiki and Jason Tibble have joined Otago Polytechnic’s te kahui manukura executive leadership team.

Ms Potiki, formerly a full-time lecturer in Te Tumu school of Maori, Pacific and indigenous studies at the University of Otago, has been appointed manukura tuarua-mana taurite/ partnership and equity deputy chief executive.

Jason Tibble, formerly the regional commissioner for the Ministry of Social Development and the regional public service commissioner for government in Otago and Southland, starts as manukura tuarua-ara tauira/learner journey deputy chief executive.

This is a new role, and Mr Tibble will work alongside Chris Williamson, who started as manukura tuarua-ara auahataka/academic delivery deputy chief executive last November.

The new roles were created as part of restructuring following Otago Polytechnic becoming a subsidiary of Te Pukenga.