Obituary: warm and engaging with zest for life

David Richardson, when director of student services at the University of Otago. Photo: Linda Robertson DAVID MERVYN RICHARDSON

Educator, community leader

Enthusiasm, energy and enterprise — these characteristics marked David Richardson in his contributions to his community and the lives of young people.

The former principal of Dunstan High School and director of student services at the University of Otago died suddenly in Dunedin in March, aged 77.

In a funeral tribute at Knox Church, a friend, Royden Somerville described him as warm and engaging with a zest for life.

He said that when they met for regular catch-ups and a coffee, David would always be anxious to impart some new and interesting information with infectious enthusiasm.

"We would enjoy a wide-ranging discussion covering family news, and local and world affairs. He would become particularly animated when telling me about his latest obsession, such as his new electric car with its amazing specifications.

"Then at exactly 59 minutes after we sat down, David would take out his phone, access his digital calendar and say, ‘Well, when can we meet next?’"

David was the eldest of Olive and Walter Richardson’s two sons. He grew up in Oamaru and attended Oamaru South School and Waitaki Boys’ High School.

He won a flying scholarship at the end of his final school year. Unfortunately, in his first week of training, he failed the eyesight medical and was forced to give up his dream of being a pilot.

He then enrolled at the University of Otago to study geography, with thoughts of entering the Presbyterian ministry.

While living at Knox College he met Carolyn Campbell, who was studying English. They married in Balclutha in 1969.

They settled into Dunedin, David teaching geography at Queen’s High School. Chris was born in 1973 and Nicky in 1975.

David pursued DIY projects with skill, determination and gusto — anything and everything, from a three-storey extension to car maintenance.

His fascination with such projects began when he had free rein in his father’s workshop, his father having little interest in it. David confessed he nearly blew himself up on several occasions when dismantling old ammunition.

In 1976, on a Victoria League grant, the family travelled to Scotland so Mr Richardson could spend a year teaching in Dumfries.

They travelled extensively throughout the UK and parts of Europe in their Commer van. Carolyn said that years later they were told that they had been dubbed "Those Mad Kiwis", because no matter what the weather, they would set off every weekend to explore.

David then continued teaching at Queen’s High, where he became head of geography.

In 1985 he received funding for a University of Otago teaching fellowship, and in 1986 he was appointed deputy principal of Geraldine High School. Here, Carolyn carved out a career in real estate.

Two years later, David was appointed Dunstan High School principal. Tomorrow’s Schools reforms had to be implemented and he introduced te reo and Māori cultural activities. He was a Rotary Club president during the family’s time in Alexandra.

In 1999 he became director of student services at the University of Otago, with a wide brief including addressing challenges over student behaviour.

He said, in a Star retirement interview (2014), the response to riots and behavioural problems in North Dunedin in the early 2000s was an issue that "consumed" his life for a period.

He was proud of his part in a feasibility study that included a fact-finding tour of overseas universities, and ultimately led to the establishment in 2007 of Campus Watch.

Rory Gollop (left), of Alexandra and David Richardson at the Dunstan High School 50th jubilee. Photo: Lynda van Kempen

This has been described as game-changing for the pastoral care and oversight of the students. It coincided with the introduction of the Student Code of Conduct.

He also worked hard to expand and resource the Māori Centre and the Pacific Islands Centre.

He was proud of his part in the support of the Disability Centre, and his position also involved him in overseeing the administration of Student Health, the University Union and ID card services. He was well-known for his industry and commitment.

In addition to his busy career, David was a community leader, and a natural networker who cared and took a genuine interest in people of all ages. He raised morale wherever he went with his concern, chattiness and humour.

He was active in various roles at Knox Church. He and Carolyn were joint clerks of the session from 2006 to 2011.

He was a Fellow of Knox College and chaired the Board of Knox College and Salmond College from 2015 to 2022. He helped Knox College through challenging culture change, and he supported the college heads with affirming interest and practical understanding, notably also through the Covid-19 years.

David chaired the Board of Presbyterian Support Otago from 2013 to 2019. He also chaired the National Presbyterian Support Council.

A justice of the peace from 2005, he was a board member on the Otago JP Association Council.

He was also responsible for rosters and overseeing the JP service desk at the Otago Museum, the University, and in Port Chalmers.

In 2022 he became the independent chairman of the Port Otago Noise Liaison Committee.

David was a life member of Presbyterian Support Otago and the Otago University Students’ Association.

Organisations, and being well-organised, were important to him and he enjoyed governance, planning, and working with spreadsheets, timetables and rosters.

He particularly loved organising surprise birthday parties for his wife. Months before the event, their friends would receive clandestine emails containing complex instructions.

On David’s 70th birthday, Carolyn summed him up as: "Energy, a can-do attitude,

fairness, integrity, loyal, loving, kind ... He goes at everything 100% plus. His mother said that even as a child he could never sit still. He has not changed!

"His whole professional life has been spent helping young people achieve their potential, often at personal cost to him.

"He has adopted a collegial approach in every position, and he is always willing to listen and believe the best of anyone.

"He has little regard for social conventions for the sake of conformity, and I think his swan song should be ‘I did it my way’.

"His moral compass is his guiding principle, not those imposed by society or conventions."

Daughter Nicky Richardson noted her father could always remain steadfast and calm. No problem was too large that could not be helped by measured and practical means.

He would plan and be prepared for all eventualities. He lived a life of positive purpose and productivity.

David is survived by his wife, Carolyn, Chris, Nicky and three grandchildren. — Philip Somerville