Otago Polytechnic students complete house for a good cause

A sparse area on Otago Polytechnic grounds seems like a bizarre place to build a brand new 4-bedroom house.

But fear not, no-one will be moving in — at least, not just yet.

The 125sq m transportable home has been built by Otago Polytechnic engineering, construction and living sciences students over the past few months, as part of the Charity House project, and will be auctioned on November 19 to raise funds for local charities.

The home will be open for viewing to potential buyers for the first time today, from 5pm to 5.30pm, at 100 Anzac Ave.

For the polytechnic students and staff who helped build the house, it would be a rewarding milestone, polytechnic College of Engineering, Construction and Living Sciences head Tracey McLennan said.

"It is such a reward to watch the students’ growth in skills across the year and see their faces light up at the end of the year with what they have achieved with a real-world project."

Otago Polytechnic carpentry lecturer Kevin Dunbar said it was the 15th charity house, and he was looking forward to hearing feedback on the quality of the build from potential buyers.

Otago Polytechnic level 3 pre-trade carpentry students Abigail Ragan (left) and Romeo Kolimlim check the plans for their next Charity House project with carpentry senior lecturer Kevin Dunbar. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

"We are happy and proud to put our Licensed Building Practitioner number on these quality four-bedroom, well-insulated, 125sq m transportable homes."

Over the past 14 years, more than $1.4 million had been given to Otago community charities.

Last year, Otago Polytechnic gave $115,000 from the sale of their last house build to the Catalytic Foundation.

The foundation then distributed the proceeds to 24 charities in the area, including Anglican Family Care, Dunedin Community House, Stopping Violence Dunedin, Volunteer South and Youthline Otago.

Otago Polytechnic chief executive Dr Megan Gibbons said she was proud to play a part in a project that provided benefits to many others.

"The project embodies our vision of learning with purpose, creating our futures, while exemplifying the applied learning approach that Otago Polytechnic provides."

Other open homes will be held on October 30 (1pm-2pm), November 3 (5pm-5.30pm), November 6 (1pm-2pm), November 10 (5pm-5.30pm); November 13 (1pm-2pm) and November 17 (5pm-5.30pm).

john.lewis@odt.co.nz