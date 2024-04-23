Otago Uni assault victim needed surgery

Photo: ODT files

Police are seeking witnesses to an assault at a University of Otago event that resulted in the victim needing surgery to their face.

The incident happened during UKF Festival - a dance music event - at the Union Hall last Thursday.

"The assault is reported to have occurred at around 11.40pm at the edge of the crowd near the entrance to the events main hall," police said in a statement today.

"The person received injuries to their face which required surgery."

Police want to hear from anyone who may have captured images or video of the crowd or assault in the main hall of the venue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update report’ referencing file number: 240412/9968.