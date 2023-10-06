Researchers call for single-gender hospital rooms

Cindy Towns

Placing men and women in the same hospital room has been prohibited in the United Kingdom for more than a decade, but the practice is still common in New Zealand.

It has prompted a group of University of Otago academics to call for single-gender hospital rooms, to protect fundamental human rights of personal security and dignity.

A study of health system reviews, patient surveys and media reports in Australia and the United Kingdom have highlighted increased distress and fear of assault among women in mixed-gender rooms.

Lead author and University of Otago (Wellington) bioethics researcher Dr Cindy Towns said the risk of rights violations and subsequent harm was exacerbated by the high rates of physical, cognitive, and sensory impairment experienced by people in hospital wards.

"New Zealand needs to immediately adopt specific national policies prohibiting mixed-gender hospital rooms and mandating public reporting of breaches."

Previous research by the group showed mixed rooms were common in a major New Zealand public hospital.

Of the more than 160,000 admissions analysed, 48% were affected by mixed-gender rooms.

It also found the prevalence also increased over the eight-year period studied, and disproportionately affected vulnerable older adults, she said.

"Being forced into a room with men when unwell and vulnerable — often separated by only a curtain — may be traumatising to many women, even if the perception of threat or danger isn’t realised.

"Being forced into a room with men when unwell and vulnerable — often separated by only a curtain — may be traumatising to many women, even if the perception of threat or danger isn't realised.

"It's not surprising that the practice has been a frequent topic of complaint in feedback from patients, their families and the staff who care for them.

"Mixed-gender room

The researchers argued that hospitals needed to be designed with single occupancy rooms as the standard of care.

"The majority of patients prefer having their own room," Dr Towns said.

"It allows for visitor access without disturbing other patients, improves infection control and enhances the disclosure of private health information.

Because redesigning or rebuilding hospitals would take time, even if support and financing were obtained, the researchers believed the best approach to respect patient rights and reduce harm was single-gender rooms.

"For female patients, this preference is associated with fear of violence while for male patients it is expressed as general concern and discomfort.

"Respecting these preferences is essential to maintain patient dignity during their hospital stay."

