Tertiary leaders to receive honorary degrees

Stephen Higgs

Two recent leaders of the University of Otago will receive honorary degrees at this weekend’s graduation ceremonies.

Former university chancellor Stephen Higgs and former acting vice-chancellor Prof Helen Nicholson will both be awarded an honorary doctor of laws tomorrow.

Mr Higgs and Prof Nicholson have worked closely over the past few years, together leading the university through challenging times of change.

Both said they were humbled by the recognition.

Mr Higgs said it was "hugely satisfying" to have an organisation and people he respected choose to honour him with the award.

The university had woven through much of his life, starting when he was a commerce student in the 1970s, and later a lecturer in professional taxation for about 15 years, a tax adviser for the university and on the Business School’s advisory committee, Mr Higgs said.

"I have enjoyed the many ways I have been connected with the university, from my student days through to the position of chancellor."

Helen Nicholson

Prof Nicholson is a medically trained anatomist who specialises in clinical anatomy and anatomy education.

She joined Otago in 2000, after earning a doctor of medicine from the University of Bristol in 1986, and became head of the anatomy department in 2007.

She has held various senior positions at the university, including acting deputy vice-chancellor research and enterprise, pro-vice-chancellor international, deputy vice-chancellor external engagement and deputy vice-chancellor academic.

While taking on leadership roles, Prof Nicholson remained active in her research and published more than 100 peer-reviewed journal articles, seven book chapters and co-produced two television documentaries.

Receiving an honorary degree was not something she had ever expected, she said.

"I have had the privilege of working with amazing people: students; professional and academic staff, many of whom I now count as friends.

"Coming to Otago was one of the best moves of my life."

Both will give graduation addresses at the ceremonies — Mr Higgs at the 1pm ceremony and Prof Nicholson at the 4pm ceremony. — APL