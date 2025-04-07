Middleditch sculpture removed from university

John Middleditch's sculpture Eleven Bronze Rods supporting Albatross Wingspan has been removed from display at the University of Otago. Photo: RNZ

The University of Otago has removed a sculpture by disgraced Dunedin artist John Middleditch from public display.

The sculpture, Eleven Bronze Rods supporting Albatross Wingspan, was the subject of a panel set up to review the university's ownership and display of the artwork following revelations about the late artist.

In February, it was revealed Middleditch had been convicted of indecently assaulting young girls and a teenage girl in December 1976.

University of Otago registrar Dr David Clark said the work was removed on Friday on the advise of the panel.

A petition was set up last month calling for the removal of the sculpture from the university.

Dr Clark said the panel felt removing the sculpture aligned with the university’s commitment to providing a safe environment, given the knowledge they now had about Mr Middleditch’s offending and convictions.

The convictions came to light after a Dunedin woman complained to Health NZ in January, asking that a 1980s water sculpture of Middleditch's in Dunedin Hospital be removed.

Police confirmed Middleditch was convicted 1976 of indecently assaulting a girl aged between 12 and 16 and of other indecent assaults.

Reports in the Otago Daily Times from the same month show Middleditch was convicted of seven charges of indecently assaulting girls aged between 8 and 11, and one of attempting to indecently assault a girl.

The woman was told by a hospital staff member Middleditch was also found guilty of physical assault on a woman in the 1940s.

His works have since been removed the hospital.

The university's six-person panel included academic and professional staff, Māori and student representation, together with sexual violence support and prevention expertise.

"Knowledge of this offending changes the nature of the relationship between the university community and the work concerned, and its removal from public display reflects a need to re-think the place that the work has in the university," Dr Clark said.

- APL