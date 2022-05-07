Signs of change in tertiary reform apparent soon

The co-branding that will be used by Otago Polytechnic over the next few months. IMAGE: SUPPLIED

As of April next year, the well recognised Otago Polytechnic brand will start disappearing from campus buildings, fleet vehicles and marketing material.

Over the coming months, the polytechnic will transition to Te Pukenga — the national organisation responsible for delivering vocational education and training across New Zealand — by rolling out co-branding.

Otago Polytechnic chief executive Dr Megan Gibbons said the combined Te Pukenga and Otago Polytechnic brands would become more visible around Otago Polytechnic campuses and online as co-branding was introduced into marketing and communications.

In August, a national campaign would publicly launch Te Pukenga across the country, she said.

"Our whanau has grown as we join 15 other institutes of technology and polytechnics (ITP) and up to nine industry training organisations, in transitioning to Te Pukenga from 2023.

"By phasing our approach to co-branding, we have the opportunity to make Te Pukenga branding familiar to our communities, stakeholders and current and potential akonga [students].

"Our digital and online channels have already embraced the co-branding."

Dr Gibbons said all Otago Polytechnic signage on buildings, fleet vehicles and other large items on campus would be phased out in April next year, and rebranded as Te Pukenga.

The logo for Te Pukenga is inspired by the harakeke (New Zealand flax plant).

The base of the harakeke is the strongest part, from which all others grow, and the logo symbolises strength and growth through separate strands being stronger together.

Te Pukenga was established in April 2020 as part of the Government’s reform of vocational education.

Dr Gibbons was confident about the transition.

"Although our name may change in the future, our focus on delivering educational excellence with our learners/tauira/akonga at the centre, will not," she said.

Otago Polytechnic had long been known for its willingness and ability to build close working relationships with local industry, businesses and organisations, and she believed its ability to service communities would be strengthened by the transition to Te Pukenga.

"We will be part of a national network, which will give learners more options, as well as more support," she said.

