Thursday, 21 October 2021

Spike in demand causes site outage during Uni exams

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Campus

    blackboardotagouni.jpg

    The login page for Blackboard. Photo: Supplied
    The login page for Blackboard. Photo: Supplied
    A technical hitch marred the first day of online University of Otago exams yesterday.

    Semester Two exams, which are all being conducted online due to Covid-19 restrictions, began on Wednesday.

    But some students were affected by a technical outage affecting Blackboard, an online teaching and learning platform, on Wednesday afternoon.

    Acting academic deputy vice-chancellor Prof Pat Cragg said there were 15 exams, with 1147 students using Blackboard, about to get underway at the time of the outage.

    It was not yet known how many students were directly affected.

    Students were given were given an extra hour to do their exam because Blackboard was affected for about an hour, she said.

    The disruption would also be taken into account by academic staff when marking exams.

    ‘‘If students feel the outage affected them more substantially than their peers, they can apply for special consideration as well.’’

    The outage was caused by an unexpected spike in demand on Blackboard, unrelated to exams, which occurred just before the 2.30pm exam start.

    ‘‘To prevent this happening again, we have significantly increased the capacity of Blackboard and will continue to closely monitor its performance.’’

    daisy.hudson@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter