Uni offers support amid Covid concerns

The University of Otago is offering support to Dunedin students amid concerns Omicron is spreading through the student body.

The university took to Twitter today to ask students who receive a positive Covid-19 test to phone or text the school and provide their name, date of birth and student ID.

‘‘Omicron cases are growing in Dunedin. So the University can help with your health and support you,’’ it said in a post to the social media site about 10.30am.

Nearly half of the Covid-19 cases in the Southern District Health Board area are aged 20-29.

As at Saturday morning, parties in the student quarter at Castle and Howe Sts are the only two Dunedin locations of interest.

Police reported this week that after the parties were listed on the Ministry of Health locations of interest Castle and Howe Sts remained quiet at night.

However, the student parties had simply changed locations.

On Thursday night, police attended a large party on London St.

Police estimated more than 300 people in the back yard.

No QR codes were present for people to scan, nobody was counting the number of people present, nobody was checking vaccine passes, and there was no security, police said.