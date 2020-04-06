Students ready to help

The Student Volunteer Army has arrived in Dunedin to help older people and the vulnerable during lockdown.

From today, volunteers will shop at New World Centre City for those over the age of 65 or medically vulnerable, and deliver their shopping.

The service was piloted in Christchurch.

"The delivery service is completely contactless, so we minimise the risk to our elderly and vulnerable at every stage of the shopping process," army founder Sam Johnson said.

Army president Isabella Fanselow said about 100 volunteers in Dunedin were ready to get shopping.

The group had worked with the Otago University Students Association and many students had offered to help.

"When you’re young and healthy and able to go out with a lower risk, it’s important to help others where it is safe to do so."

- Orders could be placed online at www.sva.co.nz or by free phone 0800 005-902.