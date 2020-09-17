'Trust has been eroded': Meeting to discuss med school admissions

medicalschoolotagogettyimages-494842923.jpg Otago University Medical Students' Association president Anu Kaw said students were distressed about the way the university had been handling the issue. Photo: Getty Images

University of Otago senior leaders have agreed to meet with students who requested urgent discussions about the way students are selected for medical school, the Otago Daily Times understands.

The meeting with vice-chancellor Harlene Hayne and other leaders is set to happen on September 29, following weeks of debate about behind-the-scenes discussions that could result in changes to the way some groups are given priority entry for second-year medicine at Otago.

Leaders of a collective of medical student associations wrote an open letter to the university, asking for a Zoom hui and that university leaders publicly affirm their commitment to the Mirror on Society policy.

The policy aims to help create a health workforce more reflective of New Zealand society's make-up by giving priority to students from minority groups such as Maori and Pasifika.

However, the university is considering limiting those priority pathways, which have recently become the way most students get into second-year medicine at Otago.

The student representatives said that, as future health professionals, they were deeply concerned about suggested changes to medical school admissions regulations associated with the Mirror on Society policy, "as well as the attitudes of those presenting them".

"We wish to make it known that we, as a student body, oppose a cap being imposed on the number of applicants that can enter medicine through any of the five Mirror on Society categories of Maori, Pasifika, rural, low socio-economic and refugee."

University leaders have been at pains to point out suggestions in discussion documents - including that preferential pathways should be capped - do not amount to a formal proposal for change.

The university is also facing a legal challenge relating to the way admissions to the medical school were managed this year and health sciences pro-vice-chancellor Paul Brunton has now confirmed this was considered when the documents were drafted.

Otago University Medical Students' Association president Anu Kaw said students were distressed about the way the university had been handling the issue.

"That sense of trust has been eroded."

The medical collective has asked for written confirmation about what the consultation process for reviewing preferential pathways will involve.

It wants the university to acknowledge discourse about the issue has been hurtful and caused distress for many students.

The collective is seeking answers about the rationale for possible changes.

"What is the goal of any changes to be made, given that the current policy is working successfully?

"Why has there been a sense of urgency to make this change, and why has this subsequently been denied publicly?"

Otago University Students' Association academic representative Emily Coyle said the association supported the stance taken by the Otago medical students' collective.

"The university has been vocal in its commitment to the Mirror on Society policy but OUSA calls on the university to align its words and actions when it comes to these proposed changes."

The University of Otago has been approached for comment.