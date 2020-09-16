Wednesday, 16 September 2020

3.10 pm

Med school legal challenge: Plaintiff's name suppressed

    By Grant Miller
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Campus
    4. Dunedin

    The man taking on the University of Otago over its admissions process for medical school will have his identity kept secret until further notice.

    The university is facing a legal challenge to the way it administered selection for its medical programme in 2020.

    A preliminary hearing was held by telephone conference in the High Court at Christchurch today.

    Justice Dale Lester suppressed the name of the plaintiff, and other details that could identify him, ahead of a hearing to be held next week.

    The way the university selects students for its second-year medicine programme has been in the headlines in recent weeks.

    The university's policy is to give priority entry to students from groups under-represented in New Zealand's health workforce.

    University representatives said yesterday the legal action would include consideration of the priority pathways and whether limits should apply to them.

    The university is opposing the legal challenge.


     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter