University of Otago graduands, 1pm ceremony

A previous University of Otago graduation parade makes its way along George St. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

DEGREES TO BE CONFERRED AND DIPLOMAS TO BE AWARDED IN PERSON

More than 330 people will graduate in person from the University of Otago with qualifications in science and arts at the Dunedin Town Hall at 1pm today. A further 151 will graduate in absentia.

Doctor of Philosophy

Dina Abdelmoneim Elsherif Farouk Abdelmoneim, Angela Mary Leslie Benn, Minati Choudhury, Chitra Shankar Krishnan, Mark Guy Overton, Geetanjali Pradeep Rai, Huijuan Tan, Alexander Hui Xiang Yang.

Doctor of Clinical Dentistry

Farah Zahiah Binti Ahmad Zainuddin: Special Needs Dentistry, Howard Chung-Hau Chao: Endodontics, Rayner Zong Xin Goh: Periodontology, Chenyi Jin: Orthodontics, Majd (Moh'd Shareef) Nayef Khashashneh: Prosthodontics, Jack Edward Lintern: Special Needs Dentistry, Abigail Odette Oliver: Periodontology, Shraddha Prakash Patel: Endodontics, Ai Lin Tee: Prosthodontics, Lesieli Isabella Kathreen Tomiki: Paediatric Dentistry, Lucinda Haw Mei Wong: Orthodontics.

Bachelor of Arts with Honours

Zinnia Pearl Haworth: Communication Studies, second class (Division I).

Bachelor of Arts

Kyle Brown, Ava Maire Elizabeth Erickson, Ruby Goldsmid Rowen Franks.

Bachelor of Theology

Faaolataga Misikopa-Leasi.

Master of Ministry

Filimone Uili, with credit.

Master of Science

Alana Gayle Hampson: Microbiology, with credit.

Bachelor of Science with Honours

Daniel Stephen Blaikie: Mathematics, first class, Jackson Bartolo Zame: Statistics, first class.

Bachelor of Science

Travers Lucian Bloemsaat, Isabella Helena Brunel, Yizhi Chen, Zoe Brianna Harris, Nathaniel Eric Price, Mathew Benedict Banal Solilapsi.

Bachelor of Commerce

Hunaah Said Hamed Said Al Hinaei, Thomas Henry Findsen, Meiqin Guo, Emira Noor Muji, Suning Wu.

Bachelor of Health Sciences

Jessica Linda Coleman.

Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences with Honours

Steven Alexander Simpson: Drugs and Human Health, first class.

Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences

Josef Alexander Scott.

Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science

Grace Jennifer Adams, with credit, Swaleha Sadiqa Ali, with credit, Laura Kate Bungard, with credit, Abbey Jessie Burgess, with distinction, Katelyn Madison Carter, with distinction, Megan Gwyneth Casey, with distinction, Yi Xuan Chong, with credit, Tiffany Nicole Gunn, with credit, Anjali Lalitha Raju, with distinction, Margaret Rata Lilley, with distinction, Celeste Mae Linley, with credit, Abigail Elizabeth McCullagh, with distinction, Kyle Campbell McLean, Rei Miyamoto, with distinction, Shafeela Nasrin Neyyan, Rebecca May Norris, with distinction, Jacinta Selene Richardson, with credit, Isobel Georgia Ross, with distinction, Judea Maiber Angeles Smith, with credit, Brandon Zhi Wei Su, with distinction, Mosie Alofi Sua, with credit, Sathurshika Sugath Chandrasiri, with credit, Analupe Moala Utumoengalu, with credit, Sanjana Vemula, Harrison Connor Ward-Hayes, with distinction.

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery

Marjel Clariz Buendia Bocacao,Ye Kyung Kim, Jason Lawrence, Maggie Rose Lindbom.

Bachelor of Dental Surgery with Honours

Yasmin Ali Bayan, first class, Denty Meiliza Gozali, first class, Shahani Vaishali Kanji, first class, Hyunjae Lee, first class, Bhavya Rajan, first class, Lauren Emma Reynoldson-Ross, first class, Lin Wei, first class, Belinda Dantong Yang, first class, Elvira Yang, first class, Sheng-Chun Yang, first class.

Bachelor of Dental Surgery

Jong Hyun Ahn, with credit, Maryam Abdullah Said Al-Adawi, with distinction, Mafaz A M A Albannai, with distinction, Fatemah Y A M Alhuoti, with credit, Shahad Abdul Aziz Azan Ali Al-Ismaily, with credit, Imtithal Aziz Saud Al Mahruqi, with credit, Dalal H A Y A Alnakkas, with distinction, Miqat Mahmood Saif Ahmed Al Sabahi, with credit, Mohammed A M A Alshemali, with distinction, Bayley Dee Lindsay Anderson, with distinction, Teegan Joy Bunn, with distinction, Georgia Maria Caskey, with credit, Dafu Souhei Chan, with credit, Libby Alice Collett, with distinction, Mac Richard Dean, with credit, Amanda Margaret Doile, with distinction, Nurul Wafiqah Binti Dr Haji Sidup, with credit, Grace Jenny Elisara, with credit, Lujain E M E A Failakawi, with credit, Abigail Mary Fergus, with distinction, Sadaf Froozanfar, with distinction, Michael Fu, with credit, Harrison Arthur Huelin Fulford, with distinction, Karanvir Singh Gidda, with credit, Akshat Goyal, with distinction, Violina Gunawan, with distinction, Olivia Qian Qian Guo, with credit, Sara M J A Jaber, with credit, Te Rauhina Gray Jackson, with distinction, Vineetha Jenson, with credit, Juliet May Johnson, with distinction, Caroline Oh Jun Ni, with credit, Wael Mohammed F Justaniah, with credit, Hoon Kang, with credit, Ingu Kang, with credit, Mostafa Fouad Khairallah, with distinction, Josiah Raniera Kirk, with distinction, Eunice Ge-Oh Koo, with credit, Abigail Louise Lawrence, with credit, Slade Colvd Te Aroa Lawrence, with credit, Talmage Teancum Lawrence, with credit, Debra Lee, with distinction, Sehyun Lee, with distinction, Zeyu Li, with credit, Xinrui Liu, with credit, Sara Emily McCarthy, with distinction, Anthony Mikhail, with distinction, Annie Catherine Liddell Molloy, with distinction, Benjamin Michael Morgan, with distinction, Ruby Murray, with distinction, Divakrin Naicker, with credit, Benson Naman, with distinction, Lin Kai Ng, with credit, Thomas Gordon Noble-Campbell, with distinction, Lie Claudia Novita, with credit, Alexelle Lea Feliz Faelnar Oreta, with distinction, Laura Karen Maude Phillips, with distinction, Jaime Alexandra Preston, with distinction, Rashiid Rosland, with credit, Liri Salz, with distinction, Jack Sefton Annett Saunders, with distinction, Chetan Sharma, with credit, Mikayla Lyn Smith, with credit, Lauren Grace Southorn, with distinction, Joshua Matthew Russell Stening, with credit, Hua-Xin David Teo, with credit, Benjamin Bing Tak Tse, with credit, Josie Samantha Tubb, with distinction, Fanatanu Ieremia Tuna Tuivaiti, with credit, Zhixin Wang, with distinction, Esther Yu, with distinction, Lucy Luyao Zhang, with distinction, Trent Situ Zhang, with distinction.

Bachelor of Dental Technology with Honours

Runzi Cao, first class, Veronica Zei Consumido Kagaoan, first class, Samantha Joan Mei Yung Khaw, first class.

Bachelor of Dental Technology

Siti Roziana Binti Abdullah Mohd Abdullah Hakim, Hussain Kh A A Ahmad, Chun Guo, Juan Hou, Shiyuan Hu, Kevin Huang, Lok Yi Lam, Seoin Lee, Michelle Li, Venice Tenebro Llanos, Chae-Yeon Park, Ahmed Ali A Salami, Binrui Shi, Xiyan Sun, Pui Ka Jasmine Yam, Yeyin Zhang.

Bachelor of Oral Health

Thamilla Elizabeth Martha Aknine, Abeer Abdul Majeed Yousuf Al Zadjali, Danya Louise Bliss, Ratu Josaia Delaiverata Bulicakau, Alice Tian Xin Cen, Rose April Church, Hayley Jennifer de Graaf, Adia Gail Dudang Dela Torre, Grace Caitlin Dennis, Stella Claudette Drake, Elian Gynn Halim Eslava, Holly Davies Ford, Jianxia Gao, Olivia Grace Green, Iffah Marsya Binti Hasnani, Lilly Rose Aylene Hatipov, Rhianna Lily Hunt, Keita Idogawa, Anne Jeong, Simranjit Kaur, Maha Zaheer Khan, Na Kyung Kim, Wey Ee Kok, Christopher Cavan Kuizon, Neha Sheenal Kumar, Bi Ling Lu, Daile Chariz Arsua Matabilas, Courtney Nicole McConkey, Tatenda Mutingwende, Samara Lee Northmore, Olivia Rose Partridge, Aneesha Patel, Ambalangoda Gurunnanselage Jayali Samalka Perera, Silvia Fernanda Posada Martinez, Louise Andrea Proby-Cautley, Zadran Safi, Yeji Shin, Abirame Sivashanker, Anya Angelique Lledo Sy, Gaarunyaa Uthayakumaran, Amanda Van Der Merwe, Isabella Margaret Wilson, Leslie Han Yan.

Master of Physiotherapy

Ashleigh Dennise Taylor (endorsed in Orthopaedic Manipulative Therapy), with distinction, Mitchel Ian Versey (endorsed in Orthopaedic Manipulative Therapy), with distinction.

Bachelor of Physiotherapy with Honours

Gabrielle Rose Lindsay Arnott, first class, Jenna Kay Boyd, first class, Pamela Grace Currie, first class, Mya Kelly Dalton, first class, Liberty Alice McIntyre-Reet, first class.

Bachelor of Physiotherapy

Henry John Lamond Aitken, with distinction, Hadil Mubarak Alhabshi Al Manwari, with credit, Naomi Tui Ashforth, with credit, Kees Allan William Barnes, with credit, Robert James Barnsley, with credit, Emily Marie Bennett, with credit, Jake James Alan Bermingham, with credit, Kirsty Ni Bidgood, with credit, Emma Burns, with distinction, Scott Rutherford Burrows, with credit, Amanda Jiaxin Chin, with distinction, Nathalie Mariel Chua, with credit, Brianna Jane Crawley, with distinction, Joseph William Devlin, with distinction, Elsje De Vos, with credit, Jordan Taylor Dwight, with credit, Alexander James Faulkner, with credit, Shanae Erin Forbes, with credit, Joanna Catherine Foster, with credit, Thomas Ronald Fraser, with credit, Lydia Karoline Frith, with credit, Emily Elizabeth Abigail Fruean, with credit, Ayla Anne Galbraith, with distinction, Shannon Ruby Glover, with distinction, Frances Lea Good, with distinction, Bonnie Mae Grealish, with credit, Max Ambrose Griffith, with distinction, Joshua Paul Grosvenor, with credit, Jongmin Han, with credit, Marion Yin Hardwick, with credit, Maya Michelle Harold, with credit, Alex-Zander Harry Manu Harris-Hart, Mitchell William Hohaia, with credit, Sandra Maree Horrell, with credit, Bridgette McKenzie Hosford, with credit, Rebecca Leigh Hourigan, with distinction, Adrienne Bronwyn Hudson, with distinction, Amy Ella Johnston, with distinction, Olivia Hannah Kyne, with credit, Jemma Michelle Lahood, with distinction, Olivia Anne Lemon, with distinction, Yin-Yen Li, with credit, George Stephen Matheson, with credit, Finn Callum Mathias, with credit, Patrick Scott Mayne, with credit, Jack McDonald-Hill, with credit, Lillian Patricia McKewen, with distinction, Seth James McSweeney, with credit, Liam Rua Taukawa Minhinnick, with credit, Kate Faye Mirams, with distinction, Rhys William Mischewski, Kaitlin Poppy Mitchell, with credit, Olivia Grace O'Neill, with credit, Melanie Maree Ong, with credit, Thomas James Paget, with credit, Hannah Jade Paton, with distinction, Christopher Paul Pearson, with credit, Taylah Jayne Pedersen, with credit, Samantha Ellen Mary Petherick, with distinction, Briar Lee Petrie, with credit, Kobi Trent Pohe, with credit, Andrew Kenzaburo Popham, with distinction, Rebecca Jayne Ramsay, with credit, Samuel Christopher Reidy, with credit, Kate Lee Riley, with distinction, Kantesia Tari Rimon, with credit, Quinn Kenneth James Ritchie, with credit, Saalim Said-Ali Mohamed, with credit, Willow Roihi Heta Scott-Stafford, with credit, Olivia Mae Voller Shakespeare, with credit, Sean Frederick Sharp, Donovan Siang Hwee Sim, with distinction, Amanpreet Singh, with credit, Logan Henry Slee, with credit, Kate Madeline Smith, with distinction, Benjamin Joshua Smythe, with credit, Martin Lean Abing Solon, with distinction, Kate Florence Spring, with distinction, Julian Carlos Suplig, with distinction, William Stuart Joseph Shane Tait, with credit, Jeremy Mark Taylor, with credit, Cassandra Constance Trompetter, with distinction, Ashlee Jane Turner, with distinction, Justine Gador Ursua, with credit, Anri Van Zyl, with credit, Ashley Kate Vercoe, with distinction, Alexy Vitry Audibert, with distinction, Gareth William Ward-Allen, with credit, Brodie Wayne Watkins, with distinction, Kate Renee Watson, Sarah Annabel Weir, with distinction, Joseph Marc Wells, Luka Dominic Williams, with credit, Sophie Elizabeth Wilson, with distinction, Erin Ogier Wood, with distinction, Ryan William Woon, with credit, Abby Untiveros Yadao, with distinction, Kate Isabel York, with distinction, Re I Ka Yu Sa, with credit.

Bachelor of Arts and Science

Tayla Laine Simpson.

Postgraduate Diploma in Health Sciences

Roselyn Shani Nath (endorsed in Nursing), Marama Irene Saukuru (endorsed in Nursing), with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Public Health

Tanziba Khan (endorsed in Epidemiology), with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Surgical Anatomy

Iuliano Jonathan Tinielu, with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Clinical Dentistry

Stephen Timothy Atkin: Oral Surgery, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Clinical Dental Technology

Samuel James Blackburne, with distinction, Pei Xin Chen, with distinction, Kelly Ling Yi Chin, with credit, Sophia Su-Hui Lin, with credit, Mary Andrae Nicdao Mojica, with distinction, Harleen Sethi, with distinction, Kai Yang, with distinction, Julia Zhu, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Physiotherapy

Rosemary Nancy Tait (endorsed in Orthopaedic Manipulative Therapy), with distinction, Yimeng Wang (endorsed in Orthopaedic Manipulative Therapy), with credit.

DEGREES TO BE CONFERRED AND DIPLOMAS TO BE AWARDED IN ABSENTIA

Doctor of Philosophy

Sultana Mehbuba Hossain, Seth Cameron Taylor.

Doctor of Business Administration

Yi Zhou.

Bachelor of Arts with Honours

Heath Harrison Lie-Olesen: Anthropology, first class, Natalie Anne Logan: Anthropology, first class, Hunter Rene Stembridge: Psychology, first class.

Bachelor of Arts

Morgan Saul Waitere Duffy, Theo Christopher Gerritsen, Quinn Connor Hardie, Vetalcy Tauaitala Lees, Siutoni Mikoto Asia Tapealava, Margaret Rachael Eileen Thomas, Tunui Michael Anaru Wano.

Master of International Studies

Olivia Louise Barber, with distinction.

Master of Peace and Conflict Studies

Michaela Waituangau Rangitaawa, with distinction.

Master of Social and Community Work (Applied)

Laura Anne Johnstone, with credit.

Bachelor of Theology

Graeme Henry Brown, Jennifer Boland Duckworth (endorsed in Christian Thought and History), Amber Susan Leonard (endorsed in Christian Thought and History), Hugo Van Greuning (endorsed in Biblical Studies).

Master of Teaching and Learning

Tara Blessing Rielly Carmichael (endorsed in Primary Education), with distinction, Matthew John Innes (endorsed in Secondary Education), Warwick Alan Mackie (endorsed in Secondary Education), with credit, Cameron James Verrall (endorsed in Secondary Education), with credit.

Bachelor of Teaching

Hayden Allan Ferrier (endorsed in Primary Education).

Bachelor of Laws

Max William Waring Chisnall.

Master of Science

Pratyush Kayastha: Pharmacology, with distinction, Lena Kate McNaughton: Ecology, with distinction, William Gregory White: Sport, Exercise and Health, with credit, Nikita Yevstigneyev: Biochemistry, with credit.

Bachelor of Science with Honours

Hem Kalpesh Chokshi: Psychology, second class (Division II), Caitlin Samantha Brooke Cleary: Microbiology, first class, Xiaorong Dong: Physics, first class, Shenelle Kushani Anne Fernando: Psychology, first class, Preston Lewis Maluafiti: Marine Science, first class, Storm Elizabeth Voyce-McCulloch: Biochemistry, first class.

Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Commerce

Steven Goy Ung.

Bachelor of Science

Bo Ra Ahn, Jayden Ross Cantwell, Rida Fatma, Anh Ha Hoang, Liam Stuart Iggo, Ethan John Lepper, Eric Richard James London, Oliver James O'Connor, Anna Rose Petersen, Diksha Prasad, Gaurav Jeevan Rauniyar, Tamatea Steppinwolf Schweikert, Dylan James Thompson, Anushka Unnikrishnan, David John Van Der Hulst, Kai Shira Woolf, Ryan James Youmans.

Master of Sport Development and Management

Ching Man Jacky Loong, with credit.

Master of Applied Science

Ben Frederick Wilkins: Advanced Nutrition Practice, with distinction.

Bachelor of Applied Science

Samer Mohammed Naji.

Master of Commerce

Nigel Benn Brown: Management, with distinction.

Bachelor of Commerce

Gian Robert Krauer,Benjamin Walter McKinnon, Duncan John Roff, Jingqi Wang.

Master of Business Administration

Minglei Liu.

Bachelor of Health Sciences

William Joseph Tasker.

Master of Biomedical Sciences

Emma Isabel Lester (endorsed in Molecular Basis of Health and Disease), with distinction.

Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences with Honours

Zoe Louise Moltschaniwskyj: Functional Human Biology, first class.

Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences

Mitchell Hamilton Barber, Dior Lexus Rose Bowden, Tessa Kate Cloutman, Logan James Dennis, Gracie Mei Shearer.

Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science

Jiaqi Chen, with distinction, Natalya Joy Clark, with distinction, Annabel Rose Parker, with distinction, Jonathan Ryan Slade, with credit.

Master of Advanced Nursing Practice

Annette Norton, with distinction.

Master of Nursing Science

Brent Stephen Hollow, Robin Kokoi Aspiras Maghirang.

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery

Harriet Grace Carter, Samantha Anne Moriarty, Jun Huang Ong, Shevan Silva.

Bachelor of Medical Science with Honours and Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery

Bailey William Winiata Lacey-Rameka: Bachelor of Medical Science with Honours: first class.

Bachelor of Dental Surgery

Seungbon Lim, with credit.

Master of Dentistry

Kamal Hilmie Hj Tasim (endorsed in Aesthetic Dentistry), with credit.

Bachelor of Dental Technology

Gao Gui.

Bachelor of Oral Health

Caitlin Hayley Jameson.

Master of Physiotherapy

Mei Lillian Morton (endorsed in Sports Physiotherapy), with distinction, Michael Josef Peterson (endorsed in Orthopaedic Manipulative Therapy), with distinction, Jonathan Courtney Pledger (endorsed in Sports Physiotherapy), with credit.

Bachelor of Physiotherapy

Ana Grace Affleck, with distinction, Yu Ai, with credit, David Glenn Barwick, with credit, Michael Robert Loveridge, with credit, Emily Jane McLaughlin, with credit.

Bachelor of Arts and Science

Seungmin Yoo.

Postgraduate Diploma in Theology

Neihana Piki-Ao Reihana: Pastoral Studies, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Chaplaincy

John Alastair Goodwin, with distinction.

Graduate Diploma in Second Language Teaching

Aurelio Jose Lourenco Da Costa Gusmao, with credit.

Diploma in Theology

Maxine Violet Funke.

Postgraduate Diploma in Science and Diploma for Graduates

Kerry Mei: Postgraduate Diploma in Science: Pharmacology.

Postgraduate Diploma in Science

Maserota Ofoia: Environmental Science, with credit, Madeline Frances May Quinn: Psychology, with distinction, Amalia Tristao Cruz: Physiology, with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Science Communication

James Lawthor Carlton Winter (endorsed in Science and Natural History Filmmaking).

Postgraduate Diploma in Wildlife Management

Dillon Ho Yin Mak, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Digital Health

Trisha Renn Haslam.

Postgraduate Diploma in Health Sciences

Izaak Emmanuel Farmer Bates (endorsed in Aeromedical Retrieval and Transport), with distinction, Rachael Louise De Ruyter (endorsed in Nursing), with credit, Kate Laura Doak (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), with credit, Danielle Eileen Pope, with distinction, Marcus Alan Tam (endorsed in Human Nutrition), with credit, Tara Lee Tobola (endorsed in Mental Health), with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Medical Laboratory Science

Richard Muyan Chen, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Medical Technology

Nicky Katharina Breiding (endorsed in Sleep Medicine), with distinction, Janoschka van Zyl (endorsed in Cardiology), with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Sport and Exercise Medicine

Roy Winston Haffner, with credit, Stephen Taharua Wall, with distinction.

Graduate Diploma in Bioethics and Health Law

Louise Carly Chamberlain, with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Child Health

Roshit Kumar Bothara, Emily Jane Copland, with distinction, Lydia Anna Alice Foley, with credit, Benjamin James Green, with credit, Clemency Charlotte Hay, Shamini Beth Mahadevan, with credit, Ripeka Huitau Moriarty, with credit, Amelia Nicola Crichton Shaw, with credit, Annie Louise Wilson, with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Musculoskeletal Medicine

Nameer Wadea, with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Obstetrics and Medical Gynaecology

Lucy Adriana Allison, Emily Helen Stace Hayward Charlotte Anna Ibbotson, Hannah Kate Liggins, Fiona Marjory Macdonald.

Postgraduate Diploma in Public Health

Phoebe Isabel Annie McCrae Lee, with distinction, Raymond Victor Powell.

Postgraduate Diploma in Surgical Anatomy

Michael Blair Charles Newton, with distinction, Finn Roy Sigglekow, with credit, Brittany May Taylor.

Postgraduate Diploma in Clinical Dentistry

Anuj Arora: Periodontology, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Clinical Dental Technology

Jakobus Pieter Johannes Du Toit, with distinction, Wenwen Xie, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Clinical Pharmacy

Rochelle Marie Jerez, with distinction, Abigail Cecily Stuart, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Physiotherapy

Bronwyn Louise Prestage (endorsed in Sports Physiotherapy), with distinction.

Diploma for Graduates

Olivia Anne Altenburg-Carey (endorsed in Indigenous Development/He Kura Matanui), Katherine Jayne Christie (endorsed in Statistics), Luca Atawhai Boland Duckworth (endorsed in Christian Thought and History), Willie Solomona Time.

Postgraduate Certificate in Aeromedical Retrieval and Transport

Anthony Charles Rengel.