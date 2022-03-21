Ventilation at university mostly meets WHO code

The University of Otago has assessed the ventilation of its classrooms and other learning spaces in the wake of Covid-19.

Chief operating officer Stephen Willis said the university had reviewed existing classroom ventilation according to World Health Organisation (WHO).

“The vast majority of teaching spaces have ventilation levels that are considered satisfactory,” Mr Willis said.

The WHO’s website said the risk of Covid-19 was higher in crowded and poorly ventilated settings because infected respiratory particles remained suspended in the air longer than in well-ventilated spaces.

The WHO recommended windows and doors be open whenever possible when people were inside. Fans could be used to increase airflow. Even opening windows for a few minutes every hour could bring enough fresh air in.

The WHO site stated that air filters did not provide ventilation, but could help reduce the concentration of Covid-19 in the air.

Mr Willis said ventilation would be an important consideration in the design of future learning spaces.

“Satisfactory ventilation alone will not prevent Covid-19 or other viruses from being transmitted.’’

He said the primary modes of transmission needed to be addressed and suggested mask wearing, physical distancing, hand washing, and surface disinfecting as excellent methods to prevent the spread of any virus.

Mr Willis also promoted vaccination as a way to stay safe.

“Vaccination provides another important protective layer to help reduce levels of transmission and harm,” he said.

The university had a wellbeing strategy that included offering vaccinations to staff and students, as well as a public health programme for maintaining individual health and wellbeing.

