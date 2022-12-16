Watch: Polytechnic graduation parade

Led by bagpipes, a colourful parade of Otago Polytechnic students made their way through central Dunedin to their graduation ceremonies today.

The Otago Polytechnic graduation parade along George St on Friday. Photo: Peter McIntosh

About 500 students are graduating with various degrees in two ceremonies at the Dunedin Town Hall today.

Graduands from both ceremonies marched in the same parade, which started outside the University of Otago Dental School.

Graduate Lily Mole (21) during the Otago Polytechnic graduation parade along George St on Friday. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Otago Polytechnic executive director Jason Tibble said it would be the last time the educational institution held ceremonies in December.

Future ceremonies would be held in March and September.