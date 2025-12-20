Cancer scare sparks pony event to share lesson

Preparing for the Poniworks Summer Olympics fundraising event in Palmerston today, are (from left) organiser Susan Falconer, Casper the pony, Olivia McEwan, 14, and Jade Miller, 12. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The only real mistake is the one from which we learn nothing.

Earlier this year, after putting it off for years, Susan Falconer learned a valuable lesson when she finally got a breast screening done and found she had cancer.

After receiving surgery to remove a Rubik’s cube-sized tumour and some radiotherapy, her prognosis is good.

And today, she is celebrating by holding a public event to share that lesson.

"I wanted to do something good."

The 52-year-old horse rider, breeder and trainer has organised the Poniworks Summer Olympics — a "grass-roots" event which encourages riders of all ages to dress up in Christmas costumes and participate in a horse show at her Boundary Rd property, in Palmerston.

Over the past few months, she held online auctions to raise more than $10,000 for the Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter and Otago women affected by breast cancer, and today’s event aimed to raise even more money to add to that total.

"This is just me, off my own wee bat.

"We’ve run weekly auctions online for the last 12 or 13 weeks and we’ve had local businesses and local families donate all sorts of things — like a weekend in Wanaka, or a box of wine.

"That’s how we’ve raised all this money."

Mrs Falconer said she was fortunate that circumstances had forced her to have a breast screening after years of avoidance.

"So back this time last year, my mum gave me a voucher for Christmas to get my hair cut in Ranfurly, because I’m not very good at getting my hair done.

"In March, I went to Ranfurly to use the voucher and while I was in Ranfurly, I shot round to the medical centre and I got a checkup.

"The nurses, who have known me my whole life, said, ‘you’re not getting away with it this time’, and one of them grabbed my arm and took me out to the breast bus that was in Ranfurly that day.

"And that’s when I had my first scan. I’ve ignored my prior seven letters to go and get a mammogram."

It was only then that a lump was detected.

"As much as it sounds naive on my part at 52, I won’t be the only person who has played that card in their life.

"If I hadn’t been there that day, I would not have gone for a mammogram and I would be in the s... now.

"So, I am very, very lucky."

She said she would share her story with the more than 200 people that were expected to attend the event today.

"My message will be, ‘just go and get the scan’."

She hoped the event would become an annual fundraiser and an opportunity for people to learn from her lesson.

