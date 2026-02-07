Sparks set to take on Blaze in double header

Otago cricketers (from left) Troy Johnson, Jacob Cumming and Ben Lockrose model the Southland-inspired jersey they will wear during their game in Invercargill on Tuesday. PHOTO: OTAGO CRICKET

Time to extinguish the Blaze.

The Otago Sparks are on the road to meet the Wellington Blaze at the Basin Reserve as the Hallyburton Johnston Shield resumes today.

They play a doubleheader today and tomorrow in the one-day competition, which took a break for the Super Smash during the summer.

The Sparks are fifth on the table with a record of two wins and four losses.

Their last games were memorable, the Sparks claiming back-to-back victories, crushing Central Districts by six wickets and 112 runs the following day.

Batter Saffron Wilson sits fourth in the HBJ for most runs this season with 216.

Felicity Robertson top-scored with 123 runs against Central, while seamer Emma Black has snatched 12 wickets already this season.

Sparks coach Gareth Davies named youngsters Isy Parry and Hannah O’Connor in the travelling squad, who will be in line to make their debut if included in the game-day squad.

Polly Inglis will continue to wear the captain’s armband after leading the side during the T20 competition.

The Blaze, who locked away the Super Smash title last week, are packed with firepower and sit second on the table with a record of four wins and two losses.

Jess Kerr has been in some form this season and leads the one-day competition with outrageous best figures of seven for 18.

She is tied with Blaze spinner Xara Jetly as the competition’s leading wicket taker with 14 each.

The Otago Volts will be looking to bounce back from their eight-wicket loss to Northern on Wednesday when they host the Wellington Firebirds today.

Coach Josh Tasman-Jones has named an unchanged side from that game to face the Firebirds in their Ford Trophy clash at the University Oval.

The Firebirds sit fourth with three wins, three losses while the Volts are yet to notch a win this season.

Otago yesterday unveiled a special jersey for their game on Tuesday against Canterbury in Invercargill.

The jersey, which features maroon panels, is a nod to the Southland community.