Candidates debate disability issues

Electorate candidates gather at the Blind Low Vision NZ hall in Caversham to answer questions from the local disability community. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Taieri and Dunedin electorate candidates gathered to answer questions from the local disability community recently.

The discussion, chaired by Livingwell Disability Resource Centre consultant John Marrable, touched on topics ranging from mental health to employment opportunities for disabled people.

Taking part on Friday last week were Dunedin candidates Francisco Hernandez (Green Party) and Keegan Langeveld (New Zealand First Party), and Taieri candidates Ingrid Leary (Labour Party), Scott Willis (Green Party), and Matthew French (National Party).

Independent candidate Dr Mac Gardner was given an opportunity at the end of the forum to share his main election issues.

All candidates pledged to revisit the Accessibility for New Zealanders Bill to better cater to the needs of the disabled community.

Mr Willis said the Green Party’s disability network Inclusive Greens would work on the Accessibility for New Zealanders Bill to make sure it was fit for purpose.

Mr French agreed there was more that could be done and the National Party was committed to doing that.

Ms Leary said one of the things the bill tried to do was make a fair process for the competing interests within the disability and deaf communities.

"I don’t think it landed anywhere near where it should." If elected this was one of the big issues she promised she would tackle.

Mr Langeveld said New Zealand First was committed to working with disabled people to rewrite the Accessibility for New Zealanders Bill.

Mental health was another prominent issue.

Ms Leary said the government had invested heavily in mental health, tying improvements to poverty alleviation.

Mr Willis suggested tax reforms to ensure robust health funding.

Mr Langeveld emphasised funding for effective community organisations, while Mr French said it proposed establishing a dedicated mental health ministry. Regarding employment for disabled people, candidates shared various strategies.

Ms Leary said said there were already programmes that supported employing disabled people.

"I personally would like to see that extended significantly in the same way that we have extended the apprenticeship scheme, so that employers get subsidised $500 a month to employ disabled people. That is just my personal view."

Mr Hernandez said the current state of affairs was not good enough.

"Nearly one in two disabled adults are unemployed ... so we need to be doing a lot more to be supporting the disability community to be employed and looking for those employment opportunities."

But people should want to be employed.

"We shouldn’t be forcing people to work if they don’t want to be."

Mr Langeveld said New Zealand First would like to reinstate Workbridge as a primary provider for employment for the disabled community, and fund it significantly more than it had been in the past.

Mr French said the National Party introduced the Enabling Good Lives programme, which proved so successful the current government increased support for the programme.

"That is something which we want to keep going."

On cost of living, each candidate presented a distinct approach.

Mr French emphasised economic stability to control inflation.

Mr Langeveld outlined a three-pronged plan involving a groceries commissioner, banking inquiry, and a fuel security plan to tackle rising costs.

Mr Willis proposed a green income guarantee, coupled with a tax on excessive gains by supermarket duopolies.

Ms Leary highlighted governmental initiatives, such as recently passed legislation for a grocery commissioner and the building of public housing.

Questioned about the financial wellbeing of disabled people, Mr Willis reiterated the Green Party’s green income guarantee and an enhancement of the disability allowance.

Mr Langeveld spoke of making the first $14,000 of income tax-free, while Mr French argued for rebuilding the economy and tax relief.

Ms Leary said the Government had indexed benefits to wages and would continue a balanced approach to support the disabled community.

At the end of the forum, independent candidate Dr Gardner discussed his focus on healthcare. He criticised funding cuts to the new Dunedin hospital, highlighting the removal of a crucial cancer management tool, the PET scanner.

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz