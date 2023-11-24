Who are the new Cabinet ministers?

National, Act and NZ First parties have signed a deal to form a coalition government. Photo: NZ Herald

Who becomes a Minister in the new National-Act-NZ First Government has been revealed, including in the vital Cabinet portfolios Foreign Affairs, Finance, Health and Education.

In some portfolios, there were obvious choices - such as Dr Shane Reti as Health Minister - but others were much less certain.

That included how many and what ministerial positions were secured by both the Act Party and NZ First, after protracted coalition negotiations.

Most important are those within the Cabinet, which is a group of government ministers who meet regularly to deliberate and make key decisions on policy and political issues.

The full-line up announced at the Beehive today:

National Party Ministers inside Cabinet

Christopher Luxon - Prime Minister, Minister for National Security and Intelligence, Minister Responsible for Ministerial Services

Nicola Willis - Minister of Finance, Minister for the Public Service, Minister for Social Investment, Associate Minister of Climate Change

Chris Bishop - Minister of Housing, Minister for Infrastructure, Minister Responsible for RMA Reform, Minister for Sport and Recreation, Leader of the House, Associate Minister of Finance

Dr Shane Reti - Minister of Health, Minister for Pacific Peoples

Simeon Brown - Minister for Energy, Minister of Local Government, Minister of Transport, Minister for Auckland, Deputy Leader of the House

Erica Stanford - Minister of Education, Minister of Immigration

Paul Goldsmith - Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, Minister of Justice, Minister for State Owned Enterprises, Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations

Louise Upston - Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector, Minister for Child Poverty Reduction, Minister for Social Development and Employment, Minister for Child Poverty Reduction

Judith Collins - Attorney-General, Minister of Defence, Minister for Digitising Government, Minister Responsible for the GCSB, Minister Responsible for the NZSIS, Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology, Minister for Space, Lead Coordination Minister for the Government’s Response to the Royal Commission’s Report into the Terrorist Attack on the Christchurch Mosques

Mark Mitchell - Minister of Corrections, Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery, Minister of Police

Todd McClay - Minister of Agriculture, Minister of Forestry, Minister for Hunting and Fishing, Minister for Trade, Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs

Tama Potaka - Minister of Conservation, Minister for Māori Crown Relations: Te Arawhiti, Minister for Māori Development, Minister for Whānau Ora, Associate Minister of Housing (Social Housing)

Matt Doocey - Minister for ACC, Minister for Mental Health, Minister for Tourism and Hospitality, Minister for Youth, Associate Minister of Health, Associate Minister of Transport

Melissa Lee - Minister for Economic Development, Minister for Ethnic Communities, Minister for Media and Communications, Associate Minister for ACC

National Party Ministers outside Cabinet

Simon Watts - Minister of Climate Change, Minister of Revenue

Penny Simmonds - Minister for Disability Issues, Minister for the Environment, Minister for Tertiary Education and Skills, Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment

Chris Penk - Minister for Building and Construction, Minister for Land Information, Minister for Veterans, Associate Minister of Defence, Associate Minister of Immigration

Nicola Grigg - Minister of State for Trade, Minister for Women, Associate Minister of Agriculture (Horticulture)

Andrew Bayly - Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Minister for Small Business and Manufacturing, Minister of Statistics

Act Party Ministers

David Seymour (Deputy Prime Minister from May 31 2025) - Minister for Regulation, Associate Minister of Education (Partnership Schools), Associate Minister of Finance, Associate Minister of Health (Pharmac)

Brooke van Velden - Minister of Internal Affairs, Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety

Nicole McKee - Minister for Courts, Associate Minister of Justice (Firearms)

Andrew Hoggard (outside Cabinet) - Minister for Biosecurity, Minister for Food Safety, Associate Minister of Agriculture (Animal Welfare, Skills), Associate Minister for the Environment

Karen Chhour (outside Cabinet) - Minister for Children, Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence

Simon Court MP - Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Infrastructure, Minister Responsible for RMA Reform

New Zealand First Ministers

Winston Peters (Deputy Prime Minister until May 31 2025) - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister for Racing

Shane Jones - Minister for Oceans and Fisheries, Minister for Regional Development, Minister for Resources, Associate Minister of Finance, Associate Minister for Energy

Casey Costello - Minister of Customs, Minister for Seniors, Associate Minister of Health, Associate Minister of Immigration, Associate Minister of Police

Mark Patterson (oustide Cabinet) - Minister for Rural Communities, Associate Minister of Agriculture

Jenny Marcroft MP - Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Media and Communications