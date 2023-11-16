Luxon: Coalition talks in final stages

National Party leader Christopher Luxon arrives for coalition talks in Auckland on Thursday. Photo: RNZ

National leader Christopher Luxon says negotiations to form a government are in the final stages.

A month on from the October 14 election, and nearly two weeks after the official results were released, Luxon is yet to sign an agreement with ACT and New Zealand First parties.

He spoke to media this morning outside Auckland hotel The Cordis where negotiations were to be held today.

"We had a very productive day yesterday, it started with the three leaders coming together, Winston Peters and myself and our chiefs of staff met then for most of the morning, David Seymour and I had lunch yesterday talking about a few issues, and then we met with the full ACT team yesterday afternoon - and then Winston Peters and our chiefs, we carried on again at 6pm.

"We're going through all the detail of our respective manifestos - we are making great progress, we're in the final stages."

Arriving earlier at the hotel, National finance spokesperson Nicola Willis refused to commit to the party's foreign buyers tax, but said the tax cut package would be "funded responsibly", RNZ reported.

The deputy leader said her sense was also that they were in the "final stages".

"Because we are really looking at the detail of each part of the written agreement. Obviously this is a distinctive situation because there are three parties that need to come together for us to have the votes to form a government. We are literally going through clause by clause, sentence by sentence, [checking] is everyone happy."

She stood by her commitment to deliver tax cuts for New Zealanders but despite being asked several times refused to say it would be funded by a proposal the party campaigned on, a foreign buyers tax on houses sold for more than $2 million.

"Look, our tax cuts will be funded responsibly, there's really good agreement on that and as you will have seen before the election we went to the election with a manifesto that had a tax policy funded through eight different areas - of reprioritisation, of new revenue measures.

"We are discussing every aspect of that. I'm confident that both Chris Luxon and I can stand here today and yet again commit to New Zealanders: you'll be getting your tax reduction."

During the campaign, Willis had said she would resign as Finance Minister if National was unable to deliver the tax cuts they had promised, but would not make the same commitment about other aspects of the tax plan.

Act Party leader David Seymour. Photo: NZ Herald

Wish it was done - Seymour

Act Party leader David Seymour says he is confident that a deal to form a government would be made in the next few days.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking Breakfast show today, he acknowledged the country was frustrated by how long coalition talks are taking, saying Kiwis have been waiting a long time.

”We’re not quite at a 5m scrum mark but we’re well within the 22. New Zealand faces enormous challenges and needs a government that gets stuck in, I wish it was already done.”

Seymour said going back to the polls would be “nuclear” and felt like his party had done its best to show up at the table.

He remained coy about what was talked about but said the disagreements had been narrowed down.

NZ First leader Winston Peters, National's Christopher Luxon and Act's David Seymour have gathered today for coalition negotiations. Photo / Winston Peters

Policy disagreements still surround tax and Treaty/co-governance matters, which have become key sticking points.

Following the meeting between Luxon, Seymour and Peters yesterday morning at the Pullman Hotel, talks between the parties continued into the afternoon, The New Zealand Herald reported.

In their later one-on-one talks, it’s understood Peters handed Luxon a revised version of the document for their agreement, and the two parties were now spending some time going back through it.

Peters was seen returning to the Pullman about 6.30pm yesterday. Act’s third-ranked MP Nicole McKee was also seen heading back not long after she, Seymour and deputy leader Brooke van Velden left about 4pm.

It’s expected there will be an intensive meeting schedule today. It’s unclear whether the three Auckland-based leaders would shift back down to Wellington to continue negotiating.

With the next government’s policy platform yet to be finalised, there appeared little confidence a deal would definitely be reached before the week is out.

In recent days, it had been reported the distribution of ministerial portfolios would be done towards the end of negotiations.

Seymour said the three parties were debating both policy and ministerial portfolios at this point.

Sepuloni: Slow negotiations raise questions

Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni said the difficulty of the new government reaching a coalition deal indicates how difficult it might be for the three parties to work together going forward.

“The time that it has taken that bringing those three parties together is not going to be easy which I think speaks volumes of what might happen going forward,” she told RNZ this morning.

“It’s very difficult and I don’t think they are even trying too much to pretend that it is not difficult.”

Sepuloni said in the meantime she has been enjoying the Auckland sun whilst engaging with her constituents.

“We’re just waiting, waiting like the rest of the country. As an Auckland MP, I am going to keep getting out to enjoy Auckland and doing the work that I need to.”

- RNZ and NZ Herald