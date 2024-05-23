Prominent Dunedin man pleads not guilty over animal cruelty videos

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Earlier remanded in custody, the man appeared by audio visual link in the Dunedin District Court today where he denied a raft of charges and elected trial by jury.
Among the charges are three of possessing objectionable material - a live dog having its legs cut off with a machete, 398 images of adults engaging in sexual activity with animals and a video of the Christchurch mosque shootings; eight methamphetamine charges, two GBL (fantasy) charges and five relating to cannabis.
Other allegations include possessing ammunition, a sawn-off shotgun, a .22 calibre rifle, possessing three tasers, possessing cannabis for supply and refusing to provide police with the pin to his phone.
Judge Michael Turner continued the 67-year-old man’s interim name suppression to protect his fair trial rights.
The man was further remanded in custody to July 24.