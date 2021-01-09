Saturday, 9 January 2021

Cannabis found at Waikouaiti business

    By John Lewis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A Waikouaiti business may be in hot water after police went there on another matter and smelt cannabis.

    Sergeant Gemma Mckenzie, of Dunedin, said police conducted a warrantless search on Friday and found an indoor set-up, with hydroponic growing facilities.

    ‘‘Three large mature plants and various growing items were seized.’’

    No charges have been laid yet, but Police were continuing to investigate, she said.

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter