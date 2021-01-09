Cannabis found at Waikouaiti business

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Waikouaiti business may be in hot water after police went there on another matter and smelt cannabis.
Sergeant Gemma Mckenzie, of Dunedin, said police conducted a warrantless search on Friday and found an indoor set-up, with hydroponic growing facilities.
‘‘Three large mature plants and various growing items were seized.’’
No charges have been laid yet, but Police were continuing to investigate, she said.