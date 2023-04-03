Car catches fire in Roslyn

A parked car caught fire in a Dunedin hill suburb this evening.

A witness said she was walking to the Roslyn Fresh Choice when she saw smoke coming out from the bonnet of a BMW SUV parked in City Rd, between Erin St and Highgate, about 5.40pm.

"I was like ‘oh s***, that car looks like it's on fire'," she said.

As she called Fire and Emergency New Zealand, the car burst into flames.

It was lucky the tree above had not caught fire, the witness said.

As of 5.50pm, firefighters were battling the blaze and using cutting equipment to get into the car’s interior, the witness said.