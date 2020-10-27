Tuesday, 27 October 2020

2.08 pm

Car crashes in Caversham after police pursuit

    By Molly Houseman
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A car has crashed on Dunedin's southern motorway while the driver was trying to flee officers, police say.

    A police spokeswoman said they stopped the Honda on Wilkie Rd at 12pm today as the vehicle was ‘‘of interest to police’’.

    But when an officer approached the vehicle, it took off at speed.

    "The vehicle was signalled to stop but when it failed to do so a pursuit was initiated,’’ she said.

    Police followed the vehicle south on the motorway, where it crashed into a power pole.

    Emergency services at the scene today. Photo: Craig Baxter
    Emergency services at the scene today. Photo: Craig Baxter

    An ODT photographer at the scene said the vehicle left the road, taking out a power pole, and ended up in a bush on the side of the road.

    The male driver was arrested at the scene and transported to Dunedin Hospital as a precaution, the spokeswoman said.

    A tow was requested for the vehicle and inquires were ongoing.

     

     

     

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter