Car crashes in Caversham after police pursuit

A car has crashed on Dunedin's southern motorway while the driver was trying to flee officers, police say.

A police spokeswoman said they stopped the Honda on Wilkie Rd at 12pm today as the vehicle was ‘‘of interest to police’’.

But when an officer approached the vehicle, it took off at speed.

"The vehicle was signalled to stop but when it failed to do so a pursuit was initiated,’’ she said.

Police followed the vehicle south on the motorway, where it crashed into a power pole.

Emergency services at the scene today. Photo: Craig Baxter

An ODT photographer at the scene said the vehicle left the road, taking out a power pole, and ended up in a bush on the side of the road.

The male driver was arrested at the scene and transported to Dunedin Hospital as a precaution, the spokeswoman said.

A tow was requested for the vehicle and inquires were ongoing.