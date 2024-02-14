Car crashes into central city pharmacy

A car crashed through the doors of a central Dunedin pharmacy this evening, ending up fully inside the store.

A witness said the car was driven "straight down through the Octagon and directly into the store flush with the doors" of antidote Octagon, which was closed at the time.

"The driver didn’t hit the brakes till he was already in the store."

A police spokeswoman said the incident occurred about 8.10pm, and they responded along with Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) crews.

"Those in the vehicle were not particularly injured and declined ambulance."

She said there was nothing to suggest it was anything other than an accident.

A Fenz spokesman said appliances were sent from the Dunedin City and Willowbank stations.

No-one was trapped in the vehicle, he said.

The witness said the car was a rental, occupied by what appeared to be a family, and "they all looked fine".