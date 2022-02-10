Car crashes into Kenmure fence

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said one crew from Roslyn and one from Lookout Point stations attended the single-vehicle crash about 9.40pm.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 23-year-old woman was driving down Kenmure Rd in steady rain.
She braked while going around a bend, which resulted in her vehicle swerving and hitting a fence.
No injuries were reported, he said.
A nearby resident said she got a shock when she heard bumping and moved to the front of her house to find the ‘‘whole place was lit up.’’
She did not hear the crash but said she ‘‘almost died’’ from the lights shining in her front room from emergency services.
A spokeswoman from St John said it had no record of the incident.