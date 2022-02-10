Car crashes into Kenmure fence

The remains of a fence at a property in Kenmure Rd after a driver lost control in the rain on Wednesday night. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Emergency services were called to Kenmure Rd in Dunedin last night after a car crashed into a fence.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said one crew from Roslyn and one from Lookout Point stations attended the single-vehicle crash about 9.40pm.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 23-year-old woman was driving down Kenmure Rd in steady rain.

She braked while going around a bend, which resulted in her vehicle swerving and hitting a fence.

No injuries were reported, he said.

A nearby resident said she got a shock when she heard bumping and moved to the front of her house to find the ‘‘whole place was lit up.’’

She did not hear the crash but said she ‘‘almost died’’ from the lights shining in her front room from emergency services.

A spokeswoman from St John said it had no record of the incident.