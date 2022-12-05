Car crashes into power pole in Mornington

REPORT: OSCAR FRANCIS / PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Police officers talk to the driver (seated, right) of a car which crashed into a power pole in the Kenmure Rd roundabout in Mornington about 10.40am on Saturday.

A witness said the young male driver of the silver Nissan sedan appeared to be in shock.

A nearby resident said he heard a bang and assumed two cars collided. When he went out to check, at the roundabout’s Napier St exit, he saw the car’s airbags had deployed, the driver had got out and there appeared to be fluid pouring from the car’s radiator.