Car on fire in bushes off SH1

carfirecaversham.jpg Fire and Emergency New Zealand at the scene today. Photo: Craig Baxter

Emergency services were called to a car fire on State Highway 1, in Caversham this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to a car on fire in Caversham Valley Rd at 9.30am today.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were notified at about 8.55am, she said.

An ODT photographer who was at the scene said the car was in the bush on the side of the road, near Lookout Point.

Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said firefighters, who arrived at the scene at 8.55am, have put out the fire and it is being treated as suspicious.

It appeared the car had been sat off the side of the road for awhile and "suddenly" caught fire, she said.