Car missed pedestrian, hit pole: police

Police restrain a man at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in George St, Dunedin, yesterday, while a child is led to a waiting ambulance. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Police believe a Dunedin man narrowly avoided being hit by a car which crashed into a lamppost.

The crash resulted in two people being taken to hospital and a man being charged with dangerous driving.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash in George St, between Willowbank and Bank St, about 1.40pm yesterday.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged with driving in a dangerous manner and driving while disqualified.

He will appear in the Dunedin District Court next week.

Investigators also wanted to talk witnesses, including a pedestrian they believe narrowly avoided being hit by the blue car.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance attended and took two patients to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries.

An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene said a lamppost appeared to have been damaged in the crash.

A man could be seen struggling as he was arrested and there was a heavy police presence at the scene.

It appeared a child was being escorted to the ambulance along with a woman, the photographer said.

