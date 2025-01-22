Car sandwiched by truck and bus

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A logging truck, bus and car crashed on State Highway 1 in Dunedin this afternoon, but no serious injuries were reported.
The crash happened on Andersons Bay Rd next to the Kensington Oval about 2.30pm.
Police said two lanes were blocked initially, but the road was clear from about 3pm.
It appeared the car was sandwiched between the truck and bus.
There were passengers on the bus.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand labelled the crash as minor.
Firefighters from the Lookout Point, Willowbank and St Kilda stations were sent to the scene and assisted with traffic control, a spokesman said.