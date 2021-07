motorway_crash_020721.jpg A car is winched on to an AA recovery vehicle after crashing off the Northern Motorway this morning. Photo: Linda Robertson

A car rolled off the side of the Dunedin Northern Motorway and came to rest upside down this morning.

Police were called to the site at 8am this morning, a police spokeswoman said.

The vehicle had rolled off the road on the south-bound side of the motorway.

The driver of the vehicle was safe and there were no reports of injury, she said.