Carpark, pathology seemingly ruled out

Carparking and a pathology lab appear to have been ruled out of being part of the new Dunedin hospital budget by the prime minister.

Christopher Luxon told a protester in Dunedin yesterday that he "fully agreed" neither of those things should be included in the cost of the hospital project.

That was despite two of his most senior ministers last month declaring that carparking and a pathology lab helped bump the project cost up to $3 billion.

They brought up the figure as part of an announcement the project was getting too expensive and so the government was reviewing the plans, with a view to either scaling down the new hospital or retrofitting the existing hospital in stages.

At almost every stop of Mr Luxon’s four-and-a-half-hour post-flood visit to Dunedin — his first visit to the city in 14 months and first as prime minister — he was greeted by rowdy protesters bearing placards and demanding Dunedin get the hospital the region had been promised.

On arrival at Dunedin Airport about 8.30am Mr Luxon told protester Rebecca Young "we're going to build a hospital for you for $1.9 billion, you're going to get a great hospital, it's going to be one of the most expensive in the southern hemisphere".

She told him not to include a carpark.

"Don't you worry, that's what the review's about so we're going to make sure we look at the options and we're going to do it fast, and we'll get you a great hospital — but it's got to be at $1.9 billion, because then I can't build other hospitals," Mr Luxon said.

He should not count pathology in the cost either, Ms Young said.

"Got it, got it, fully agree. So we're going to look at it all."

Since Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop and Health Minister Dr Shane Reti announced the review there have been questions about how they arrived at a $3 billion price-tag for the project.

A spokeswoman for Dr Reti said yesterday said the minister had actually said "...it could approach $3 billion ...", and provided a breakdown of the figure.

That was made up from a $1.88 billion budgeted cost plus about $400m for a pathology lab, carparking, and re-use/decommissioning of buildings, plus "several hundred million" undefined dollars in cost overruns.

In a statement Dr Reti said pathology labs and carparking were never adequately budgeted for by Labour.

"We now have to sort out the mess they've left behind.”

Mr Luxon told media yesterday he "fully understood" Dunedin hospital protesters’ frustration.

"It's also frustrating for a government that's been in power for 10 months and inheriting this mess as well."

Asked why the government was considering retro-fitting the present Dunedin hospital when multiple studies had ruled that option as more expensive and slower than building new, he said: "We're taking urgent advice ... We'll come back with a decision very quickly".

As to whether delays would only increase costs, he said: "I think if you felt that way so strongly, maybe over the last six years we could have seen a lot more progress".

Protesters let Prime Minister Chris Luxton know what they think about the new hospital cuts. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

About 30 protesters were assembled at his first stop in the city — the Otago Regional Council’s civil defence headquarters.

Protester and disability advocate Amy Taylor said she was there because the hospital as promised was "non-negotiable".

"It might be the most expensive hospital they've ever built, but we are in a remote area, and building costs are what they are. Build it once and build it right."

Dunedin city councillor Steve Walker, who was present at all three small protests, called out "morning prime minister" before leading the protesters outside the regional council in a "liar, liar pants on fire" chant.

Mr Luxon did not address the protesters directly, but smiled and gave a thumbs-up as he was led inside.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich and chief executive Sandy Graham also wore their protest t-shirts when meeting and hosting the prime minister.

At the entrance to the carparking building above his next stop, the Dunedin City Council’s emergency operations centre, he was met by pro-Palestine supporters and a group of city councillors — Sophie Barker, Cr Walker, Jim O’Malley, Christine Garey and deputy mayor Cherry Lucas — wearing their "They Save, We Pay" protest t-shirts.

At that stop, about 30 vocal protesters crowded the stairwell access to and from the centre.

He flew out of Dunedin at 1.30pm.