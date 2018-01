Dunedin man Chris Cousins proudly displays a salmon caught by his partner Nicole Tomlinson near the entrance to the Otago Harbour yesterday.

Mr Cousins said it was the first salmon catch of the season for the pair.

"My partner was excited because she'd never caught a fish before.''

Their dog Albie kept watch on the adventure.

REPORT: JONO EDWARDS, PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY