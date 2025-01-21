Ceasefire agreement celebrated

Hundreds of Palestinian supporters gathered in Dunedin’s Octagon to celebrate the ceasefire in Palestine yesterday.

Palestinian Collective organiser Dr Rinad Tamimi said she was happy about the ceasefire and hopeful it would last.

"As much as we want to be happy, we know Israel has been defeating all the ceasefire agreements.

"We’re praying this will last."

The focus of the collective would now shift to ending the Israeli occupation.

The next march is scheduled for February 1.

Palestine supporter David Bennett, of Dunedin, said he was "cautiously optimistic" about the ceasefire.

"It’s the most positive thing to happen so far."

